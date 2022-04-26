PJ Jacquelin Comes Aboard Newfront's Growing P&C Marine Team

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage based in San Francisco, has brought PJ Jacquelin on deck as a P&C Producer and Vice President on the Marine team. PJ brings nearly 20 years of Ocean Marine experience with time spent as a commercial mariner, USCG marine inspector, and marine insurance professional.

PJ Jacquelin (PRNewswire)

"Our renowned marine team is now even more impressive with PJ's expertise," said Newfront President Brian Hetherington. "PJ has a demonstrated commitment to client satisfaction and navigating the latest marine industry innovations, making him a perfect fit for what we're building at Newfront."

PJ is based in Costa Mesa, CA and will serve clients across the country.

"The addition of PJ to our already-strong marine group, based in the Pacific Northwest, signifies the importance of this industry to Newfront and our goal to expand this and other verticals in the Pacific Northwest territory even further," said Garth Hamilton, Executive Vice President & Regional Managing Director – Northwest. "We're thrilled to welcome him to the company."

"I have spent my entire career working in the marine industry, inside and outside of insurance, and I am very excited to bring that experience to clients at Newfront," PJ said. "The company's experienced and robust marine team will provide an even better experience for my clients."

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout the country and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally.

Contact Information

Jane Paolucci

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Newfront

jane.paolucci@newfront.com

415-798-2693

Newfront Logo (PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newfront