RADIANT LOGISTICS ANNOUNCES FILING OF $150 MILLION UNIVERSAL SHELF REGISTRATION

RENTON, Wash., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, today announced that it has filed a new universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which will replace its previous $100 million universal shelf registration that recently expired. The shelf registration statement is intended to provide Radiant with flexibility to access the public capital markets in the future in order to respond to financing and business opportunities that may arise at that time.

Although the shelf registration statement has been filed with the SEC, it has not yet become effective. Following the effectiveness of the shelf registration statement, Radiant will be able to offer and sell, from time to time, up to $150 million of securities such as senior, subordinated or convertible debt securities, warrants, units, common and preferred stock, or any combination thereof, in amounts, at prices, and on terms to be announced when, and if, the securities are offered. The terms of any securities offered under the shelf registration statement, and the intended use of the net proceeds resulting therefrom, will be established at the times of the offerings and will be described in prospectus supplements to-be filed with the SEC at the times of the offerings. At the present time, Radiant has no specific plans to issue securities under the shelf registration statement.

These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the shelf registration statement becomes effective. This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

A copy of the shelf registration statement on Form S-3 and copies of the prospectus supplements relating to any offerings under the shelf registration statement, when available, can be obtained by contacting Radiant Logistics, Inc., Attention: Todd Macomber, Chief Financial Officer, Triton Towers Two, 700 S. Renton Village Place, Seventh Floor, Renton, WA 98057.

Telephone: (425) 943-4599. Email: tmacomber@radiantdelivers.com.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics ( www.radiantdelivers.com ) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to its customers.

Interested parties can access additional information about Radiant on its web site at http://www.radiantdelivers.com, and in documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding future operating performance, events, trends and plans. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our expectations, include, but are not limited to those risk factors disclosed in Item 1A of our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public documents and press releases which can be found on our website (www.radiantdelivers.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.