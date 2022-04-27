SHOPLINE POSITIONS ITSELF FOR GLOBAL EXPANSION BY ESTABLISHING HEADQUARTERS IN SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOPLINE, a silicon valley top 500 start-up, eyes an extensive global expansion by providing a unique and SMART omni-channel solutions platform. With over 350,000 merchants and an annual Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of USD4 Billion, the commitment to grow at an exponential rate lies in the globalization of the business, starting with the establishment of Singapore as the global headquarters.

To fuel this ambitious growth, Joshua Qiao, General Manager of SHOPLINE 2.0 who has successfully established SHOPLINE as the fastest growing shopping cart solution in Asia, is now leading its globalization efforts.

"The growing demands of business owners for a centralized e-Commerce system and the need to build their own database fueled SHOPLINE to innovate, differentiate and lead the digital disruption through our platform, unique positioning, deep understanding of what our merchants need and localization efforts," commented Joshua Qiao.

The selection of Singapore as the new global headquarters for SHOPLINE was strategic. The great location and connectivity of Singapore makes it ideal for a global hub. Coupled with the Singapore Government's efforts in establishing a reliable and efficient infrastructure, as well as a conducive and pro-business environment, selecting Singapore was a unanimous decision among the Senior Leadership.

To build a successful partner ecosystem that our merchants can leverage on, SHOPLINE has partnered with key Global Strategic Partners including Meta (Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp), Tiktok and Google, and Payments and Fulfilments Partners including Paypal, Atome, Stripe, Ninja Van, HyperSKU and Kakaklo, in the bid to strengthen the platform capabilities of SHOPLINE to one that is truly seamless and omni-channel.

SHOPLINE is also thrilled to gain positive recognition from Singapore Associations and Academic Partners such as Textile and Fashion Federation (TaFF), Singapore Retailers Association (SRA), SMU Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Nanyang Polytechnic, who strongly believe and trust in our platform and vision. With an overwhelming response from Singaporean merchants and reputable businesses from a wide variety of industries, SHOPLINE is confident and geared for a successful official launch later this year.

"Our partnership with SHOPLINE is aligned with our strategic goal of engaging industry partners to co-create opportunities for our learners to develop skills and competencies that meet industry needs. This will also strengthen our curriculum at the Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) School of Business Management (SBM), ensuring that our learners stay relevant and ahead of the curve. In addition, as part of our Teaching Enterprise Project, a pedagogy unique to SBM, our learners will also apply their skills learnt to help companies leverage SHOPLINE's SaaS platform to build their online presence and grow their e-Commerce arm. We look forward to deepening our partnership with SHOPLINE to co-develop and co-deliver courses to our learners, and co-assessing and co-certifying this future pool of e-Commerce talents," commented Ms Esther Ho, Director, Nanyang Polytechnic's School of Business Management.

In the coming months, SHOPLINE is expected to expand its global support and capabilities to bolster its existing 1600-strong R&D team by recruiting more diverse talent in Singapore. This aims to bump up the workforce in Singapore and bring the SHOPLINE solution to address broader e-Commerce verticals in the market, all while continuing to further collaborate with the Singapore Government to digitize the nation.

"The future of e-commerce lies in SHOPLINE's disruptive approach in offering a full-featured all-in-one retail solutions platform. In collaboration with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), SHOPLINE is humbled to be a pre-approved Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) vendor that enables merchants to enjoy up to 70% of subsidy from their annual subscription costs, sharing and contributing to the actualisation of the Singapore Government's vision to digitalize the economy and create a smart nation," remarked Joshua Qiao.

About SHOPLINE Singapore

SHOPLINE is Asia's biggest smart commerce platform, offering solutions and services to merchants and empowering them to succeed everywhere and anywhere. SHOPLINE prioritises delivering an omnichannel experience to merchants of all sizes to achieve local and international growth together. Since 2019, SHOPLINE Singapore has helped over 500 merchants set up their online stores, including well-known brands such as Lush, Mdada, Hardy Hardy and Heinemann. For more information, visit https://shopline.sg .

About SHOPLINE Global

Founded in 2013 and a member of the Silicon Valley-based 500 Startups accelerator in 2014, SHOPLINE is Asia's biggest smart commerce platform, with offices in Hong Kong, Taipei, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Shenzhen, and Singapore.

SHOPLINE prioritises its merchants and aims to support brands of all sizes and across different industry verticals to achieve local and international growth in an omnichannel manner. To date, SHOPLINE has helped over 350,000 merchants start and scale their retail businesses, including well-known brands such as Miniso, Linsy, AUKEY, Olympus, Moft, MedSpa. For more information, visit https://shopline.sg .

