FTX and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team launch innovative new era of fan collectibles

MIAMI, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is excited to launch a special series of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), to enable us to engage with our fans in new ways. Developed alongside our trusted partner FTX, one of the world's most innovative cryptocurrency exchanges, the Team will be collaborating with a series of artists over the 2022 race calendar, inviting them to create race-inspired artwork which fans can collect, trade and own.

FTX (PRNewsfoto/FTX International) (PRNewswire)

The Team and FTX will release free-to-claim NFT "Ticket Stubs" - artistic interpretations of a Mercedes-AMG Petronas race ticket - as well as unique and rare NFTs throughout the year, created by some of the world's leading artists which will be available for auction at various points during the 2022 season, starting in Miami.

The series of NFT Ticket Stub drops will create an opportunity for fans to build, trade and collect their own NFT Ticket Stub collection over the season, providing fans even more ways to engage with each other; building a new community of collectors and traders, all with a shared passion for racing and digital art. There will be 2,500 free-to-claim NFT Ticket Stubs at most races, and 1,000 limited edition NFT Ticket Stubs at up to five races throughout the season, created in collaboration with different artists.

The 2022 F1 Miami race weekend will also see the unveiling of several unique NFTs produced in collaboration with multi-disciplinary artist Mad Dog Jones, the first of the limited edition NFT collections that will be designed by a range of artists across the season. In a world-first, two special NFTs will feature the 2022 Miami cars raced by Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with both drivers running rear wing end plates during the race featuring the Mad Dog artwork. The rear wings, fresh off the Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 in Miami, will be auctioned together with their corresponding Mad Dog NFT.

The NFT auction will be held exclusively on the FTX US NFT marketplace. The Team's proceeds from the auction will go to Ignite, the Team's and Mission44's joint charitable initiative with the mission of supporting greater diversity and inclusion within motorsport.

A limited edition run of 1000 Miami-inspired NFT Ticket Stubs created by Mad Dog can be claimed by fans at nftmercedesamgf1.com starting on Friday 6th May. With four races already completed in the 2022 F1 season, the Miami Grand Prix will see the team also release the limited edition NFT Ticket Stubs for the season-opening races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia and Italy. These NFT Ticket Stubs will be randomly allocated to fans who register during the Miami Grand Prix.

"Finding new and innovative ways to engage with our global fanbase is a key priority for the team," said Richard Sanders, Commercial Director of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. "Alongside FTX, we are thrilled to launch our 2022 collection of NFTs created by some of the world's most talented artists, starting with Mad Dog Jones. Collecting memorabilia has always been a huge part of following your favourite sports team and we're excited to create these genuinely cool digital collectibles that will also unlock new ways for fans to be closer to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team."

"The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is known for innovating and pushing the limits in their sport and the upcoming NFT collections reflect that ethos. FTX is excited to collaborate with the team on this auction connecting unique NFT artwork with a key component of Lewis' and George's Miami cars in a first for the team and sport. We hope this exclusive collection along with all the exciting events we have planned in Miami for race week will be an amazing experience for NFT collectors and long time F1 fans who want to be a part of racing history," said Avi Dabir, Vice President of Business Development, FTX.

The auction for the Mad Dog Jones collection starts at 10am on Friday 6th May, ahead of first practice in Miami, on the FTX US NFT Marketplace and will run through the following Friday (13th May).

