HERSHEY DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS

HERSHEY, Pa., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $0.901 on the Common Stock and $0.819 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared April 27, 2022, and are payable June 15, 2022, to stockholders of record May 20, 2022. It is the 370th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 151st consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Hershey Company