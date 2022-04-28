A Powerful Start to 2022, Batteries Plus Rapidly Expands Presence Nationwide

National Battery Retailer Increases Retail Presence in Multiple States, Adds 18 stores to System's Roster in Q1 Alone

HARTLAND, Wis., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a record breaking 2021, Batteries Plus, the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, is seeing exponential growth rates yet again. In the first quarter alone, the retailer has signed on 10 new owners, with 11 new franchise agreements- equating to 18 stores. With 88 signings under their belt last year, Batteries Plus is experiencing impressive interest from a combination of prospective franchisees and organic growth with current franchisees to expand their retail presence across the country.

The powerful brand has set a goal to sign on 60 stores, while opening 55 by the end of 2022. Included in this growth is 18 new stores and seven openings including the brand's first store in Long Island, New York. And in the southeast and southwestern regions of the U.S., multiple stores are slated to open in 2022 in New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Georgia and Virginia. With an impressive start to 2022, Batteries Plus plans to keep the momentum going with target development markets in the U.S. The franchise is focused on growing its presence in Southern California, as well as the Northeast, specifically in the Philadelphia and Boston markets.

"Our focus for 2022 is to increase our multi-unit signings through organic growth with current franchisees," says Joe Malmuth, Vice President of Franchise Development and Relations for Batteries Plus. "It's proving to be an exciting time for owners at Batteries Plus. And our Q1 numbers are resulting in this period of immense growth, furthermore validating the attraction for entrepreneurs to join our brand."

The organic growth can be attributed to the multi-billion dollar markets that the Batteries Plus franchise model is based on. (Batteries, $110B; Bulbs, $118.3B, Device Repair, $4B, Key Fobs, $4.82B, Smart Home Technology $28.86M). Multi-unit owners can especially benefit from this, allowing them to open locations quickly and making business even more efficient. As well as the brand's stable, lucrative business model being a determinant of the continued interest from prospective franchisees who want to make these resources more available in their communities.

"The past two years have brought tremendous adversity due to the COVID-19 pandemic," says Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "Our team was proactively working on the logistical solutions to make sure our franchisees were able to meet their customers' expectations through the supply chain shortages. Batteries Plus prides itself on supplying the necessary resources to power communities, and we are looking for tenacious, passionate entrepreneurs who are looking to invest in our strong business model."

With over 800 store locations in operation and development nationwide, Batteries Plus franchise owners are passionate about providing essential products and services for their local communities. Batteries Plus has also carved out a unique niche in the industry with its 'plus' services – including cell phone repair and key fob replacement – capitalizing on both its knowledge and service offerings. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus supplies fundamental products that power people's lives – boats, golf carts, motorcycles, mobility scooters, thermometers, etc.

Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130 and for the 29th year in a row, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, climbing 69 spots over last year's rank.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

