Remedy Health Media Partners with Belong.Life to Further Enhance Education and Connection Among Cancer and Multiple Sclerosis Patient Communities

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy Health Media (Remedy), a leading digital health platform that serves patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers through a family of trusted digital brands, announced a multi-year commercial partnership with Belong.Life (Belong), the creator of one of the largest communities of cancer and multiple sclerosis (MS) patients and caregivers, as well as Belong's BOS (Belong Operating Systems), a "build-your-own patient community" platform. The collaboration is forged by the shared missions of Remedy and Belong to improve the quality of life and the quality of care for patients around the world.

"Belong's mission to improve the quality of life and quality of care directly complements everything we do at Remedy," said Remedy Health Media CEO, Mike Cunnion. "Their innovative approach to community has created meaningful relationships with patients all over the world. Our partnership provides a unique way to interact, engage, and ultimately, better serve the cancer and MS communities."

With a specific focus on cancer and MS, Remedy and Belong will partner to further support these communities with education campaigns, late breaking news, patient-friendly medical conference coverage and in-depth features to further serve patients and care partners looking for additional tools to manage their conditions more effectively. Belong's robust, highly engaged online patient communities and proprietary technology create the perfect platforms to effectively educate and inform users through content and awareness campaigns. The Belong-Beating Cancer Together app is used by almost 1 in 10 cancer patients in the U.S. and the BelongMS app, focused on the multiple sclerosis community, is utilized by 1 in 5 MS patients in the U.S.

"We are excited to collaborate with the team at Remedy, a company that shares our goal to bring relevant, targeted and personalized education to millions of patients and caregivers," said Eliran Malki, co-founder and CEO of Belong.Life. "Our platforms are an ideal vehicle for engaging, educating, and empowering patients and professionals, and this partnership, as well as others, will enhance the comprehensive Belong ecosystem of support and education we have built to help people around the world."

The partnership aims to increase the company's reach and value for its customers while providing additional support for millions navigating life-changing diagnoses. As part of the partnership, Remedy can also promote the benefits of Belong's unique education and awareness capabilities and packages to their customers, healthcare brands and marketing partners. Additionally, the companies will explore ways to expand community support to more audiences.

About Remedy Health Media

Remedy Health Media (Remedy) is a leading digital platform that serves communities of patients, care partners and healthcare professionals through a family of trusted health brands that exist to remove barriers and inspire action towards better health. Remedy Health Media owns and operates HealthCentral, Patient Power, TheBody, PsyCom, EndocrineWeb, Practical Pain Management, Spine Universe, TheBodyPro, EndocrineWebPro, Oncology Business Review, PsycomPro, and SpineUniversePro.

About Belong.Life

Belong.Life develops meaningful patients care and community platforms. Belong.Life is the creator of the world's largest social network for cancer patients (Belong-Beating Cancer Together) and MS patient (BelongMS). Belong.Life's mission is to improve the quality of life and quality of care around the world through technology, engagement, data and AI. The company's end-to-end solutions encourage the formation of patient communities, and provide care coordination, customized content and advanced management features for users. Belong delivers actionable insights into journeys, key trends and patterns to help improve global care.

