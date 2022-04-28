Seek Thermal Introduces AttackPRO Thermal Imaging Camera for Greater Command, Control and Coordination on the Fireground

AttackPRO is designed to meet all major fire industry standards and is available for $3,499

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seek Thermal, the leading supplier of thermal sensors for the public safety market, introduces Seek AttackPRO™ – the new decision-making weapon of choice for captains and commanding officers. AttackPRO combines a high-resolution 320 x 240 thermal sensor with enhanced clarity and detailed colorization in a robust, heat-resistant housing. Additionally, a truck charging dock will be available as an accessory for $599.

"Our mission is to make thermal imaging more accessible to protect firefighters and their communities."

Designed for simplicity, AttackPRO eliminates the complexity of non-essential features allowing officers to focus solely on the task at hand. When every second counts and lives are at stake, AttackPRO can be utilized in assessment situations with its large display and high-resolution sensor to size up structures faster and with more precision. This provides greater efficiency to find the seat of a fire, conduct primary search, and effectively direct both water and teammates.

"Our critical mission at Seek Thermal is to make high-quality thermal imaging more accessible to the fire service to help protect firefighters and their communities," said Matt Nelson, Senior Product Manager, Seek Thermal. "With our leadership in supplying thermal sensors to firefighters across the globe, we worked with industry experts to develop the AttackPRO and address the specific challenges faced at the scene of the fire."

Seek Thermal now offers the ideal set of complementary thermal imagers for fire departments. AttackPRO provides critical decision-making information, enabling officers to size up the scene, make the right call, and execute safely. Seek FirePRO X – the fastest-growing personal thermal imaging camera in the world – is designed for every riding position and greatly enhances situational awareness and rapid intervention team (RIT) operations. When combined, this is the most powerful – and affordable – tandem of thermal imaging cameras available to the fire service.

Key features of the AttackPRO include:

320 x 240 high-resolution thermal sensor

25Hz frame rate

500°F / 260°C operating temperature with heat resistant PPSU housing

Wide, 57˚ horizontal field of view

2 removable batteries

6+ hour runtime per battery

Integrated 300 lumen LED flashlight

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

Seek AttackPRO is available for $3,499 from authorized distributor MES Fire.

For more information, visit: https://www.thermal.com/attackpro.html

About Seek Thermal

Seek Thermal engineers and manufactures affordable, high-resolution thermal imaging cameras and OEM thermal cores. The company was founded in 2012 by two industry pioneering scientists, Bill Parrish, PhD and Tim Fitzgibbons PhD, who spent 40 years advancing the state of military and professional-grade thermal imaging technology. Following their previous two companies, Amber Engineering and Indigo Systems, each with successful acquisitions, Seek Thermal is their third venture with the mission to make thermal imaging a part of everyday life. As one of the few companies in the world capable of building sensors, Seek Thermal has shipped hundreds of thousands of thermal imaging products around the world as it continues to make thermal imaging an accessible, everyday tool, so people can do their jobs safer, faster, and smarter. For more information, visit https://www.thermal.com (follow @SeekThermal on Instagram/Twitter).

