Today's Dental Network Trains Doctors to Provide Latest Technology in Digital Dentistry

TAMPA, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's Dental Network, LLC ("TDN"), a premier multi-specialty dental practice network and support organization to dental providers in Florida, recently offered certified training on the latest 3-Shape scanner, TRIOS4, to all doctors and their staff. The course included two full days of hands-on, immersive training on how to use the scanner for restorative dentistry and edentulous patients. Seventeen team members successfully completed the training, received 16 hours of continuing education credits and program certification.

"The 3-Shape digital technology allows our network of dentists to produce more accurate outcomes for patients," says Howard M. Chasolen, DMD, FACD, FAAID, founder of the Chasolen Art of Fine Dentistry and Chasolen Education Center, and head of prosthodontics at TDN and mentor during the training. "With a 3-dimensional digital scan, we can see everything at a larger scale, analyze, modify and re-digitize quickly to ensure accuracy. We cannot do that with analog impressions."

The technology not only enhances the patient experience, but also helps dentists to real-time coordinate with dental laboratories, a key collaborative partner in the delivery of dental prosthetics.

Kevin Krause, DMD, chief executive officer at TDN, was also present to provide mentorship. "It is important for us to invest in this level of cutting-edge technology and training because it allows us to produce more accurate outcomes, reduce the time to complete complex cases and remain competitive in the marketplace."

