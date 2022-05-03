Transamerica Transforms Annuity and Life Insurance Solutions with Addition of Liza Tyler and Andrew DeMarco

BALTIMORE, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announces that Liza Tyler has been appointed Head of Annuity Solutions and Andrew DeMarco as Head of Life Solutions for the company's Individual Solutions division. This new leadership structure is part of Transamerica's commitment to a broad and resilient product suite for life insurance and annuities, driving growth in a risk-managed and capital efficient framework. They will lead enhancements to the customer experience, including robust digital capabilities both pre- and post-sale, product design, IT integration, and customer-centric operations. These new positions report to Jamie Ohl, President of Transamerica's Individual Solutions division, which provides individual insurance and investment solutions to customers throughout the U.S.

At Transamerica, Ms. Tyler will be responsible for the end-to-end lifecycle for the entire individual annuity portfolio—from product design, competitive analysis, financial viability, pricing, and risk—to product development, launch, and growth management. She has experience successfully leading teams that specialize in modernizing and distributing annuity products and investment portfolios as well as responsive and swift product reconfigurations.

"Liza is known for creating and executing innovative strategies that will drive growth, giving us a competitive advantage while strengthening our financial and operating performance," said Ms. Ohl. "Her strategic vision will provide relevant and meaningful solutions that meet our customers' needs and generate growth for Transamerica."

Liza Tyler brings more than 25 years of industry-related experience leading annuities and asset management teams, running institutional businesses, modernizing solutions, expanding distribution, and creating new products. She most recently served as Head of Variable Annuities and Principal Executive Officer of CREF at TIAA and has held leadership positions at major industry firms. Ms. Tyler earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota. She holds Series 6, 63 and 26 securities registrations and is life and health licensed.

Andrew DeMarco will strategically manage the end-to-end lifecycle for the entire life product portfolio at Transamerica, which includes crafting a long-term product roadmap and new product development. He will be focused on reengineering and building out the product portfolio into new market segments and be responsible for the transformation and successful implementation of new strategies to support Transamerica's life insurance business.

"For our life insurance solutions, Andrew is outstandingly positioned to drive product innovation," said Ms. Ohl. "He has extensive experience effectively launching, administering and managing new products in both traditional insurance carrier and wholesaler environments. His technical aptitude, coupled with strong business acumen and customer focus, make him ideally suited for this new role."

Mr. DeMarco has more than 18 years of experience in the life insurance industry, most recently leading life strategies for Equitable. Mr. DeMarco earned a Bachelor of Arts from Bowdoin College and holds Series 6, 63 and 26 securities registrations and CLU® and CHFC® designations from the American College.

"Over the last year, Transamerica has made a number of investments in our new leadership structure, proving that we are a magnet for top talent in the financial services sector," added Ms. Ohl.

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2021, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $52 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is a diversified financial services group focused on providing investment, protection, and retirement solutions. For the full year of 2021, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, visit www.transamerica.com.

