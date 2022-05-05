Modzy Selected as Finalist for MIT Sloan CIO Symposium's Innovation Showcase

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium just announced Modzy as one of the ten finalists for the 2022 Innovation Showcase as its ModelOps & MLOps platform represents a cutting edge solution that provides both strong value and innovation to the enterprise IT space. Modzy will receive key exposure to many of the world's most creative and influential IT executives at the Symposium May 22-23, 2022.

Modzy logo (PRNewswire)

The 19th annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium announced Modzy as one of the ten finalists for the 2022 Innovation Showcase.

"We're proud to have been selected as a finalist for the 2022 Innovation Showcase," says Josh Sullivan, CEO & Co-founder at Modzy. "Organizations today lack a key piece of the puzzle to running AI at scale, which is a central platform to deploy, run, integrate, and monitor all of their models in production."

"We are honored to recognize these finalists for the 2022 Innovation Showcase," said Anton Teodorescu, Chair of the Innovation Showcase. "Opportunities abound for these early-stage companies to form valuable partnerships with CIOs at the Symposium as their innovative technologies can help shape the future of business."

After careful consideration, the Innovation Showcase Judges evaluated and selected Modzy for this honor based on four important criteria:

Have an enterprise IT solution product available in the market;

Are a start-up with less than $10 million in 2021 annual revenues;

Are selling enterprise IT solutions to CIOs or corporate IT departments; and

Show innovation and/or strategic value and potential impact on the top and/or bottom lines.

For a full list of Innovation Showcase finalists visit http://www.mitcio.com/innovation .

The Innovation Showcase will take place at 4:30 p.m. EDT US at MIT's Samberg Conference Center on Sunday, May 22, 2022. The full agenda for the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, First Hybrid Edition, is available at mitcio.com/agenda and tickets are available for purchase here .

About Modzy

The Modzy model operations platform accelerates the deployment, integration, and governance of production-ready AI. Supported by a growing community of data scientists, developers, infrastructure managers, and IT leaders, Modzy was built to solve the toughest problems with using AI at scale. With integrations for the leading data science and DevOps tools, teams count on Modzy to quickly and easily build AI-enabled applications in standard, repeatable, and secure way. By leveraging Modzy as a central location for monitoring all AI across the enterprise or at the edge, leaders can establish governance and security while generating higher returns from AI.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. In one day, CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading, global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association, the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE), and the MIT Sloan Center for Information Systems Research (CISR). For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit www.mitcio.com .

Media Contact:

Kirsten Lloyd

media@modzy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modzy