Quark Expeditions Announces Start of its Arctic 2022 Season

SEATTLE, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global Leader in Polar Adventures, launched its Arctic 2022 season on May 3, 2022, with a 7-day "Spitsbergen Highlights: Expedition in Brief" voyage. This much-awaited sailing also marked the inaugural Arctic voyage of Ultramarine, Quark Expeditons' game-changing new ship.

"We're so proud of our recent Arctic season launch for myriad reasons," said Andrew White, President of Quark Expeditions. "Not only is this Ultramarine's inaugural season in the remote Arctic waters, but it also heralds a new way of exploring the Polar Regions—on a ship that's been designed with a pioneering mix of advanced sustainability features that exceed industry standards. In addition to Ultramarine's first Arctic sailing, we're introducing this season a mix of new innovative itineraries and experiences in Greenland and the Canadian Arctic that are exclusive to Quark Expeditions. These include our helicopter-supported Greenland Adventure: Explore by Sea, Land and Air itinerary, as well as Tundra to Table: Inuit Culinary Experience."

Quark Expeditions' ground-breaking Tundra to Table: Inuit Culinary Experience offers guests a one-of-a-kind adventure into the culinary traditions of the Inuit in Greenland and Nunavut. Guests who participate in this on-ship Adventure Option will enjoy dishes from these Arctic regions prepared by Inuit chefs, and learn about local Inuit culture and culinary traditions.

Quark Expeditions' Arctic 2022 season features diverse regions, including Spitsbergen, Greenland and the Canadian High Arctic, on multiple small polar vessels.

About Quark Expeditions: Specializing exclusively in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading innovator of polar adventure since the company took the first group of consumer travelers to the North Pole in 1991. Quark Expeditions has been innovating ever since. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers—some of them equipped with helicopters—Quark Expeditions delivers deeply immersive polar experiences—and is able to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than anyone else. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, wildlife experts and researchers, Quark Expeditions offers an onboard program that enriches the passenger experience.

About Travelopia: Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world.

