GOETZE'S CANDY COMPANY, INC. PARTNERS WITH SHEETZ TO RELEASE VARIETY OF MILKSHAKES FLAVORED WITH COW TALES® CANDY

Baltimore-based candy company reveals collaboration with convenience staple

BALTIMORE, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goetze's Candy Company, Inc. , a manufacturer of caramel products produced in Baltimore, MD for 127 years, has teamed up with Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, to launch a series of Cow Tales® flavor-inspired Sheetz seasonal milkshakes.

Strawberry Cream Milkshake with Cow Tales® Flavors. (PRNewswire)

Starting today, customers can enjoy the first two limited-edition milkshake collaborations, a Caramel and Cream Milkshake with Cow Tales® Flavors and Strawberry Cream Milkshake with Cow Tales® Flavors, at all 649 Sheetz locations located throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

"Collaborating with another beloved family-owned operation is the perfect partnership for Goetze's," stated Mitchell Goetze, CEO of Goetze's Candy Company. "The opportunity to combine two highly respected brands, bringing together multiple generations of customers, is a treat for everyone. Not to mention, the milkshakes are delicious."

As the seasons change, so will the Cow Tales® flavors swirled into these creamy milkshakes. Caramel Apple Cow Tales® will replace Strawberry Cream for the autumn season, and Caramel Brownie Cow Tales® Flavors will ring in the January 2023 new year. Original Caramel and Cream will remain on Sheetz's milkshake menu throughout the entire duration of the partnership.

"Get your sweet tooth ready because as spring rolls around we're dropping two new delicious milkshakes that will have our customers craving for more," said Ryan Sheetz, VP, Marketing & Brand, Sheetz. "Our Caramel and Cream milkshake will feature the savory and nostalgic flavor of Goetze's caramel and cream, while our Strawberry Cream Milkshake will have customers wishing it was already summer. Partnering with a legendary brand like Goetze's was a no-brainer for us, and we can't wait for our customers to begin enjoying these sweet treats all year long."

The milkshakes are available for purchase at Sheetz stores at the M•T•O® order kiosk or through the Sheetz app . Patrons will receive a Cow Tales® Mini with each milkshake purchase, while supplies last.

For more information about Cow Tales® and Goetze's Candy Company, visit www.goetzecandy.com .

About Goetze's Candy Co., Inc.

Goetze's Candy is a sixth generation, family-owned company located in downtown Baltimore, MD. Founded in 1895, we are celebrating 127 years of making sweet treats in the USA. Since the 1940's, our staple product has been Caramel Creams®—a soft, chewy caramel wrapped around a decadent cream center—a tasty, iconic American treat. In 1984, Goetze's Candy introduced Cow Tales®, an elongated version of the classic Caramel Creams®.

About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 23,000 employees. The company operates over 640 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook ( www.facebook.com/sheetz ) and Instagram ( www.instagram.com/sheetz) .

