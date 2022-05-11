IMAGE Studios® Ranked on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ll IMAGE Studios® has been named in Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list. The list results from a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

IMAGE Studios® recently opened its new corporate experience center and HQ in Salt Lake City, bringing together its highly passionate and talented corporate leaders. The brand is shaping the future of entrepreneurs in the beauty, health, and wellness industries! Team members' insights, support, and innovation empower the nationwide group of franchisees and the local small business owners at each of the locations.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. announced the highest-ranking companies. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Founder and CEO, Jason Olsen celebrated, "This is an impressive recognition and speaks to the caliber of our team and company culture. At IMAGE, we firmly believe in the power of creating "space" – space for connection, space for support, space for beauty, and above all, space to be yourself. Our people are paramount to our success and our collective vision, internal connections, and corporate environment nurture and evolve the culture at IMAGE. "

COO, Taylor Lamont commented, "The focus at IMAGE is on our people, diversity, culture, ideas, and the investment in our employees. Every layer of our company is entrenched in support, education, and empowerment, from our professionals to owners, to employees. IMAGE is best-in-class in training and professional development so our employees can thrive in success and fulfillment in their careers. I am so proud of our people and what we've created together."

IMAGE Studios® is an exclusive franchise that provides modern, high-end salon studios at affordable rates to salon professionals. IMAGE has locations across 17 states with 148 more in development nationwide. In addition, IMAGE Studios® has its own smartphone app, IMAGE Pro by GlossGenius, an all-in-one business suite tool helping salon owners run their businesses more efficiently. High-end and modern designed studios, smart apps, and a visionary leader make IMAGE Studios® a trendsetter in the salon suite industry.

