National Press Club To Hold Moment of Silence Thursday For Al Jazeera Reporter

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club will hold a moment of silence event to mark the killing of al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin. Following are the details:

When: Thursday, May 12 at 2pm Eastern Where: National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20045 13th Floor

Zenger Room Who: Emily Wilkins, NPC Board of Governors;

and Abderrahim Foukara, Bureau Chief, Al Jazeera What: Wilkins will greet the audience of Press Club members and invited guests

She will ask for a moment of silence for Shireen who was killed today.

Foukara, who represents Al Jazeera in North America, will speak.

Coverage is welcome but there will not be a Q&A as part of the event.

Entry requirements: Everyone entering the National Press Club must show a proof of vaccination and a photo ID.

