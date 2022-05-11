Sun Life "Onboard" simplifies benefits setup for employers with fully digital experience

WELLESLEY, Mass., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has launched Sun Life Onboard, a new, fully digital way for employers and brokers to simplify their benefits setup process. Sun Life Onboard is a secure system that offers a dashboard where employers can see their timeline and clear next steps, status and progress, and valuable enrollment resources. Onboard addresses human resource (HR) pain points while bringing the benefits setup experience into the future.

"Sun Life Onboard provides our clients with innovative digital capabilities based on the experience of our benefits experts," said Paula Bartgis, senior vice president and chief information officer of Sun Life U.S. "This is the future of how people interact with insurance, and Sun Life has made a real commitment to developing new and enhanced capabilities that will ultimately make benefits set up and management seamless, efficient, and hassle-free for employers and employees alike."

Developed using modern product management agile practices that include client research and deep collaboration between our business and technology teams, Sun Life Onboard provides employer clients with a centralized way to manage their benefits onboarding tasks quickly and efficiently by:

Alleviating the back-and-forth of lengthy emails, multiple contacts, and navigating new information, which can often result in missing information or pushed deadlines.

Making it easier to align timeline and goals, resulting in improvements downstream and a more streamlined process of gathering requirements.

Providing a blended approach of easy-to-access education and human support that increases employer confidence in the process.

Prompting employers at each turn so they know which pieces of information are needed and when, and provides clear due dates to keep tasks on track.

Providing access to benefit summaries, enrollment materials, and a dedicated implementation consultant for support.

"It is important that we continue leveraging technology to meet our clients where they are," said David Healy, senior vice president of Group Benefits at Sun Life U.S. "Comprehensive benefits are more in demand than ever, and Sun Life Onboard makes offering these benefits easier, giving employers more time to focus on things like employee engagement."

Sun Life Onboard is developed by Sun Life's Digital Client Solutions Team, which includes engineers, UX (user experience) designers, and product teams. While employers begin their journey with Sun Life Onboard, they can expect to see newer expanded and enhanced features along the way, including personalization, data driven support, and integrated capabilities across all components of client onboarding.

Sun Life Onboard will initially rollout to employers with under 2,000 employees, and will be available May 16. For more information about Sun Life's digital client solutions, visit www.sunlife.com/digital.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.44 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us .

