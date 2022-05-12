AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for May 2022

BETHESDA, Md., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for May 2022. The dividend is payable on June 9, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of May 31, 2022.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

