BancorpSouth, a division of Cadence Bank, Recognized By National Campaign Promoting Savings

HOUSTON and TUPELO Miss., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank, a division of Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE), received the 2022 America Saves Designation of Savings Excellence for its eighth consecutive year of promoting better savings plans for customers.

The annual award recognizes financial institutions that go above and beyond to encourage people to save money. BancorpSouth is one of six banks and seven credit unions recognized for its efforts to encourage individuals to open accounts and begin building wealth during this year's America Saves Week. The company implemented a comprehensive, multi-channel plan to reach customers at different stages of their financial journeys.

"We're pleased to have received this prestigious award yet again," said Dan Rollins, chairman and CEO of Cadence Bank. "Our bankers are always proud to participate in this initiative and continue our efforts of helping customers meet their savings goals, achieve long-term security and have a better quality of life. This year's effort was especially important because of the high inflation impacting our communities. The award is a testament to our ongoing commitment to improving the financial future of our customers and their families."

The nearly 3,100 participating organizations reached 11.17 million individuals during this year's America Saves Week, which ran February 21-25, 2022. In addition, they reported that individuals deposited more than $1 billion into new and existing savings accounts over the one-week timeframe.

America Saves Week, coordinated by America Saves and the American Savings Education Council, is an annual opportunity for organizations, like banks or credit unions, to support good savings behavior by encouraging people to evaluate their savings status and set goals. For more information about the award, visit www.americasaves.org.

