Foundation Fighting Blindness to Host VISIONS 2022 Conference

The national conference will be held on June 17–18, featuring sessions with the latest research advancements, practical adapting and thriving, and an opportunity to connect with the blind and low vision community.

COLUMBIA, Md., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness , the world's leading organization committed to finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases, will host its VISIONS 2022 national conference at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort on June 17–18, 2022. This one-of-a-kind biennial event will provide attendees the opportunity to hear about exciting advancements in research, gain practical skills for coping with vision loss, learn about products and services that can improve their lives, and connect with others from the blind and low vision community from across the country.

Foundation Fighting Blindness 50th Anniversary logo (PRNewsfoto/Foundation Fighting Blindness) (PRNewswire)

The conference is designed specifically for individuals and families affected by blinding retinal diseases such as age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa, Usher syndrome, Stargardt disease, Leber congenital amaurosis, and other related conditions. These diseases cause progressive blindness and affect more than 10 million Americans and millions more around the world.

More than 500 individuals from the blind and low vision community are expected to attend VISIONS 2022. Keynote speakers will include Chad E. Foster, a successful corporate executive at Red Hat/IBM, international motivational speaker, and the author of Blind Ambition™, and Marsha Link, principal of Link Consulting, who has a broad range of expertise as a clinician, executive coach, human resource professional, and educator.

"We are very excited to host VISIONS 2022 in person again and to share the tremendous progress being made by Foundation-funded scientists and researchers within our community," said Benjamin Yerxa, PhD, chief executive officer, Foundation Fighting Blindness. "As the world leader in retinal research funding, this is truly a one-of-a-kind experience for those with blinding retinal diseases that they won't want to miss."

Science-focused programming will cover information on optogenetics, genetic technologies, genetic testing and counseling through the Foundation's My Retina Tracker Registry®, stem cells in retinal disease, and clinical trial participation. Other programming will include disease-specific clinical updates and sessions on adapting and thriving, including the latest on assistive technology, blind athletes breaking barriers, cane safety and mobility, and how to cope with anxiety, depression, and stress related to vision loss or serving in a helper role.

During VISIONS 2022, the Foundation will present the Beverly and Bernard Berman Builders of Sight Award and Lulie's Light Award. The Beverly and Bernard Berman Builders of Sight Award will honor a volunteer for their extraordinary commitment to the Foundation's mission. The Lulie's Light Award will recognize Chapter's contributions that exemplify Lulie Gund's passion and devotion to the Foundation with three awards – The Community Champion Award, The Pathmaker Award, and The Guiding Vision Award.

VISIONS 2022 sponsors include Platinum Partner, Janssen Global Services, LLC, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Gold Partners, Genentech, and Spark Therapeutics; Silver Partner, AGTC; and Bronze Partners, Apellis, Nacuity, REGENXBIO and Two Blind Brothers.

To register for VISIONS 2022 and get the latest updates on the event, visit www.FightingBlindness.org/VISIONS2022.

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $856 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the entire spectrum of blinding retinal diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, and Usher syndrome. Visit www.FightingBlindness.org for more information.

