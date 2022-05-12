FOUR VIRGINIA SPINE INSTITUTE SPINE SURGEONS NAMED 'TOP 50 SPINE SURGEONS IN THE NATION'

Dr. Thomas Schuler, Dr. Christopher Good, Dr. Colin Haines, and Dr. Ehsan Jazini are recognized among an esteemed group of top national spine experts to serve on the National Spine Health Foundation Medical and Scientific Board.

RESTON, Va., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four spine surgeons from Virginia Spine Institute in Reston, Virginia join recognized leaders in the recent release of the 'Top 50 Spine Surgeons in the Nation'. Marking two decades of research, patient education, and advocacy, The National Spine Health Foundation (NSHF) puts out the list to highlight world-renowned medical professionals who are pioneers in groundbreaking research and innovations in spinal healthcare and will comprise this patient-centered nonprofit's Medical and Scientific Board.

[L to R] Dr. Thomas Schuler, Dr. Ehsan Jazini, Dr. Christopher Good, and Dr. Colin Haines are recognized among an esteemed group of top 50 national spine experts. (PRNewswire)

The spine experts joining this esteemed list are:

Dr. Thomas Schuler , Founder, CEO, Spine Surgeon at Virginia Spine Institute. Chairman of the NSHF Medical and Scientific Board.

Dr. Christopher Good, President and Spine Surgeon at Virginia Spine Institute. Vice Chair of the NSHF Medical and Scientific Board.

Dr. Colin Haines , Director of Research and Spine Surgeon at Virginia Spine Institute. Member of the NSHF Medical and Scientific Board.

Dr. Ehsan Jazini , Spine Surgeon at Virginia Spine Institute. Member of the NSHF Medical and Scientific Board.

Virginia Spine Institute is a globally recognized team of board-certified spine surgeons, and over the past three decades, they have dramatically improved the quality of life for more than 100,000 people. The multidisciplinary center of excellence employs trailblazers in non-surgical and surgical treatments and provides natural healing options with regenerative medicine. This elite team has accomplished many worlds and national firsts in spine surgery including motion-preserving multi-level disc replacements, robotic spine surgery, augmented reality, and endoscopic spine surgery. These advances have proven to deliver safer, more effective, and efficient surgeries.

"It is a true honor to have our spine surgeons be recognized among the top in the nation for helping people move past the pain, heal from injury, and resume their active lives," comments Dr. Thomas Schuler, Founder/CEO and Spine Surgeon at Virginia Spine Institute. "I am supremely proud every day of the dedication and difference our team displays in their quest to improve lives and promote hope and healing."

NSHF is the United States' only nonprofit, patient-centered organization dedicated to helping patients overcome debilitating spinal conditions and improve their quality of life. The Medical & Scientific Board also works to improve spinal healthcare for all through education, research, patient advocacy, and unparalleled access to world-class experts.

