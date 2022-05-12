Lantern Pharma to Host Virtual KOL Event on Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) with Collaborators from Johns Hopkins during Brain Tumor Awareness Month

DALLAS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN ), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence ("A.I.") and machine learning (ML) platform to transform the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on May 26th, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The webinar will focus on glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and the potential of Lantern's drug candidate LP-184 for GBM as well as other brain cancers.

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lantern Pharma) (PRNewswire)

The webcast will feature discussions by two leading experts in GBM and brain cancer treatment and research: John Laterra, M.D., Ph.D. and Matthias Holdhoff, M.D., Ph.D. They will be accompanied by Lantern's Chief Scientific Officer, Kishor Bhatia, Ph.D. who will describe the clinical development plans for LP-184 as well as the mechanisms targeted by LP-184 in GBM and other brain cancers. Following their discussion, there will be a live question and answer session with Dr. Bhatia.

Virtual KOL Webinar Details:

Thursday, May 26 th , 2022 at 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET



https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5116517778233/WN_0HqKxJ9uT6Gy5h3ycoZD1Q To register for the webinar, please use the link below:

May 27 th: www.lanternpharma.com A replay of the webinar will be available on Lantern's website beginning on

About Brain Cancer Awareness Month:

This KOL webinar will be hosted during Brain Tumor Awareness Month, which is also known as "Gray May". This month is meant to bring support and awareness to the estimated 700,000 people in the US living with primary brain tumors and to their families and caregivers. Patients with primary brain tumors have a low 5-year survival rate of only 35.6% and have limited treatment options due to the lack of effective drugs that can cross the blood brain barrier. For more information, please visit the Brain Tumor Awareness month website .

GBM is one of the most common types of primary brain tumors with an estimated 13,000 people in the US diagnosed each year. Patients with GBM have a very poor prognosis with a median overall survival of 24 months. The low survival rate of patients with GBM is in part due to the lack of effective new therapies that can cross the blood brain barrier (BBB) and there is an urgent and unmet clinical need for new therapies. In preclinical studies, Lantern's drug candidate, LP-184, has shown potency against unmethylated and methylated types of GBM as well as the ability to cross the BBB.

About Dr. John Laterra

Dr. Laterra is an internationally recognized researcher in neurology, oncology, and neuroscience. He serves as the Director of the Brain Cancer Program and the Director of the Division of Neuro-Oncology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine where he specializes in investigating mechanisms of brain tumor malignancy, tumor vascular biology, and identification of new therapeutic targets in gliomas. Dr. Laterra received his Ph.D. in microbiology and M.D. from Case Western Reserve University. He served as a resident and chief resident in neurology at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. Dr. Latera joined Johns Hopkins and the Kennedy Krieger Institute in 1988.

About Dr. Mattias Holdhoff:

Dr. Holdhoff is a medical neuro-oncologist in the Brain Cancer Program at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, as well as an associate professor of oncology and neurological surgery at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Dr. Holdhoff's clinical and research expertise is in primary brain cancers, malignant gliomas, and central nervous system lymphomas. He received his Ph.D. at Charité University Medicine Berlin and his M.D. from Freie Universität Berlin. Dr. Holdhoff completed his residency in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, followed by a fellowship in medical oncology at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

About Lantern Pharma:

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR® A.I. and machine learning platform to discover biomarker signatures that identify patients most likely to respond to its pipeline of genomically targeted therapeutics. Lantern is currently developing four drug candidates and an ADC program across nine disclosed tumor targets, including two phase 2 programs. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, Lantern's approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes.

Please find more information at:

Website: www.lanternpharma.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lanternpharma/

Twitter: @lanternpharma

Lantern's Investor Relations Contact:

Nicole Leber

Investor Relations Associate

ir@lanternpharma.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: future events or our future financial performance; the potential advantages of our RADR® platform in identifying drug candidates and patient populations that are likely to respond to a drug candidate; our strategic plans to advance the development of our drug candidates and antibody drug conjugate (ADC) development program; estimates regarding the development timing for our drug candidates and ADC development program; our research and development efforts of our internal drug discovery programs and the utilization of our RADR® platform to streamline the drug development process; our intention to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and genomic data to streamline and transform the pace, risk and cost of oncology drug discovery and development and to identify patient populations that would likely respond to a drug candidate; estimates regarding potential markets and potential market sizes; sales estimates for our drug candidates and our plans to discover and develop drug candidates and to maximize their commercial potential by advancing such drug candidates ourselves or in collaboration with others. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including, without limitation, statements that use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "objective," "aim," "upcoming," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, such as (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) the risk that our research and the research of our collaborators may not be successful, (iii) the risk that none of our product candidates has received FDA marketing approval, and we may not be able to successfully initiate, conduct, or conclude clinical testing for or obtain marketing approval for our product candidates, (iv) the risk that no drug product based on our proprietary RADR® A.I. platform has received FDA marketing approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial product, and (v) those other factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2022. You may access our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the investor SEC filings tab of our website at www.lanternpharma.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, we can give no assurances that our forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or that any other results or events projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release represent our judgment as of the date hereof, and, except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lantern Pharma