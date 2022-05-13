Bound Tree Medical Recognizes America's First Responders During 47th Annual National EMS Week, National Stop the Bleed® Month and National Stop the Bleed® Day

DUBLIN, Ohio , May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bound Tree Medical, a leading national distributor of emergency medical products in the emergency medical services (EMS) market, is pleased to announce several activities the company is undertaking to recognize and thank first responders, as well as to bring awareness to the efforts of the providers of emergency medical services across the country.

National EMS Week - Bound Tree is sponsoring the EMS Week "Rising to the Challenge" campaign through the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), in partnership with the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT). The campaign celebrates, unifies and inspires the men and women of our nation's emergency medical services, bringing together associations, EMS services, sponsors and national media to honor the dedication of EMS practitioners nationwide. Bound Tree is thanking EMS and first responders by offering free CEUs and educational resources.

Free CEUs on Bound Tree University - Bound Tree is providing free CEU credits on Bound Tree's educational hub for EMS education ( - Bound Tree is providing free CEU credits on Bound Tree's educational hub for EMS education ( www.boundtree.com/university ), along with new EMS mental health and EMS funding content. Bound Tree University, dedicated to the continuing education of EMTs and paramedics, offers free online educational resources, CEUs, articles and videos on the topics that emergency responders must be prepared to handle daily.

Awareness of Bleeding Control - May is also Stop the Bleed ® Month, and Bound Tree is bringing awareness to the Department of Homeland Security's nationwide Stop the Bleed ® Month and Stop the Bleed ® Day on May 19 . In support of this important initiative, Bound Tree offers Stop The Bleed ® educational resources, as well as bleeding control supplies and Curaplex ® Kits, available on - May is also Stop the BleedMonth, and Bound Tree is bringing awareness to the Department of Homeland Security's nationwide Stop the BleedMonth and Stop the BleedDay on. In support of this important initiative, Bound Tree offers Stop The Bleededucational resources, as well as bleeding control supplies and CuraplexKits, available on BoundTree.com

Legacy Scholarship Program – Bound Tree provides Legacy Scholarships as a way to give back to EMS providers and their families. Children of career or volunteer Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), paramedics or firefighters can apply for financial support to ease the financial burden associated with the EMT or paramedic education process. Since the program's inception, Bound Tree has awarded scholarships to more than 500 future EMTs and paramedics pursuing educational programs nationwide. Applications are due May 20, 2022 . Visit the – Bound Tree provides Legacy Scholarships as a way to give back to EMS providers and their families. Children of career or volunteer Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), paramedics or firefighters can apply for financial support to ease the financial burden associated with the EMT or paramedic education process. Since the program's inception, Bound Tree has awarded scholarships to more than 500 future EMTs and paramedics pursuing educational programs nationwide. Applications are due. Visit the Legacy Scholarship Program page for submission details.

Live Customer Town Hall - On May 19 , Bound Tree will be holding a live Customer Town Hall, hosted by Rob Meriweather , President of Emergency Preparedness. On the call, customers will have the opportunity to interact with Bound Tree leadership and to learn more about trends affecting EMS, as well as the steps Bound Tree is taking to support EMS in today's changing environment.

According to Rob Meriweather, President of Emergency Preparedness, "Our nation's EMS workers protect, defend and provide life-saving services in every village, city and town across America. Helping bring awareness to what they do every day is important as collectively, we owe them more than we'll ever be able to repay for their heroism and actions," he said.

