Cascades reports on Shareholders' Voting Results for the Election of Directors

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) (the ''Company'' or ''Cascades''), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and paper tissue products, held its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2022. The thirteen (13) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders by proxy and by electronic ballot, as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes FOR % Votes WITHHELD % Alain Lemaire 70,095,688 94.33 4,215,477 5.67 Sylvie Lemaire 69,279,130 93.23 5,032,035 6.77 Elise Pelletier 72,776,260 97.93 1,534,905 2.07 Sylvie Vachon 73,769,985 99.27 541,180 0.73 Mario Plourde 73,068,897 98.33 1,242,268 1.67 Michelle Cormier 72,325,239 97.33 1,985,926 2.67 Martin Couture 73,239,665 98.56 1,071,500 1.44 Patrick Lemaire 73,086,150 98.35 1,225,015 1.65 Hubert T. Lacroix 73,772,737 99.28 538,428 0.72 Mélanie Dunn 73,920,098 99.47 391,067 0.53 Nelson Gentiletti 73,246,787 98.57 1,064,378 1.43 Elif Lévesque 72,866,874 98.06 1,444,291 1.94 Alex N. Blanco 74,211,205 99.87 99,960 0.13

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 12, will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative, and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene, and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men, who work in a network of nearly 80 production units in North America. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities, and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

