Rally House Adds a New Store in the Pittsburgh Area

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House is ecstatic to open a new store in Upper St. Clair, PA, further broadening the reach of this locally-inspired and family-owned sports and merchandise retailer. Now, more dedicated fans can get stylish apparel and high-quality accessories for beloved Pittsburgh area businesses and teams, like the Steelers, Pitt Panthers, and numerous others from Rally House South Hills Village.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

Rally House and its employees love providing fans with merchandise and apparel they're proud to show off and opening new locations fuels this passion. "I'm so excited to watch our company grow in the Pittsburgh market," describes District Manager Sarah Hyde. "South Hills Village mall is where I started my retail career, and I couldn't be more thrilled to have a store here for fans to get all the gear they need to support their favorite Pittsburgh teams."

Rally House South Hills Village is the go-to destination for team-specific jerseys, hats, and other apparel from renowned brands such as Mitchell & Ness, Nike, and New Era. While here, patrons will find a range of products for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates. There's also an assortment of college gear for the Pitt Panthers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and West Virginia Mountaineers.

Boasting city and state pride is simple for customers shopping at Rally House South Hills Village. This store offers an array of Pittsburgh-themed merchandise from various reputable vendors, including RALLY Brand™. Visitors can shop clothing and gifts for stand-out names like Pittsburgh Brewing, Primanti Bros, and more.

Patrons can expect phenomenal customer service and a broad selection of merchandise when they shop at Rally House South Hills Village. Plus, there's a complete line of products available online at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping to every state for added convenience.

Stay current on store updates by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-south-hills-village or follow Rally House Pittsburgh on Instagram (@rally_pitt) and Rally House South Hills Village on Facebook (@RallySouthHillsVillage).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 12 states.

CONTACT:

Sarah Hyde, District Manager

shyde@rallyhouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rally House