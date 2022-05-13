Recipients of NAGC Blue Pencil, Gold Screen Awards Announced

NAGC Presents 100 Blue Pencil & Gold Screen Awards at the 2022 NAGC Communications School in Louisville, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Government Communicators (NAGC) presented 100 Blue Pencil and Gold Screen awards during an awards ceremony held in Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday, May 12, as part of the NAGC 2022 Communications School.

Established in 1976, the National Association of Government Communicators (NAGC) is the only national not-for-profit association dedicated to advocating, promoting, and recognizing excellence in government communication. NAGC provides world-class communication training to its members and non-member government communicators through its annual Communications School and monthly professional development opportunities. (PRNewsfoto/National Association of Government Communicators) (PRNewswire)

The Blue Pencil and Gold Screen awards recognize excellence in government communication at all levels of government across the nation. Listed as one of the 21 most coveted government leadership awards, the Blue Pencil and Gold Screen awards program has 51 categories in which communicators can submit work, reflecting the breadth of tactics employed by government communicators to deliver information to the public.

More than 90 local, county, state, tribal and federal agencies were recognized for excellence in government communications in the 2022 awards program. The full list of 2022 Blue Pencil and Gold Screen award recipients is available online.

The Metropolitan Water District earned the 2022 Best-in-Show Award for its entry in the video television programs/entertainment category. Their entry, "How Zombies and Tough Guys Helped Save Water" can be viewed on the NAGC website. The NAGC Board of Directors determines the Best-in-Show award each year from among all the first-place awards.

"We are proud to recognize the excellent work that these award winners provided to their communities in 2021. There were so many compelling, creative and informative products submitted this year," said NAGC President Scott Thomsen. "As government communicators, we believe that every citizen has a right to equal, full, understandable, and timely facts about the activities, policies and people of the agencies comprising their government. The works submitted this year really embodied that belief. The example set by these government communicators is one we should all follow."

Established in 1976, the NAGC is the only not-for-profit association dedicated to advocating, promoting, and recognizing excellence in government communication. NAGC provides world-class communication training to its members and non-member government communicators through its annual Communications School and monthly professional development opportunities. To learn more about NAGC, visit NAGC.com or follow NAGC on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Association of Government Communicators