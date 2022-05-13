Retirement Advisor Rich Schainker Brings Three Decades of Expertise to Newfront's Retirement Services Team

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rich Schainker is the latest addition to the Retirement Services team at Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage, bringing more than 30 years of expertise to the team.

Rich Schainker (PRNewswire)

"Rich is well-known in the industry as a true expert in our field," said Chris Call, President of Retirement Services at Newfront. "I'm thrilled to welcome him to our talented group and continue establishing a dynamic approach to fiduciary oversight."

Rich joins Newfront from Bank of America, where he served as Director of Employee Benefits for nearly three years. Previously, he was Senior Regional Vice President – Retirement Plans at Invesco for 19 years, and he also served in leadership roles at John Hancock, Principal Financial Group, and T. Rowe Price.

Based in San Francisco, Rich will serve clients across the country. He called it an "honor" to join Newfront Retirement Services, which received certification from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence (CEFEX), a division of Broadridge Fi360 Solutions (Broadridge) in 2021. The National Association of Plan Advisors also named the group a Top DC Advisor Team this year.

"I am eager to continue blazing the trail the team has embarked upon to support sound fiduciary stewardship while putting employees on the right track for a successful retirement," Rich said. "In very short order, I have come to learn that the secret sauce behind the success of Newfront is the culture they've created."

