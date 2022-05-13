WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND APPROVAL OF SPECIAL MATTERS - WELCOMES NEW CHAIR AND BOARD MEMBER

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected to the Board of Directors at the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for the Board of Directors of the Company are shown below. As previously announced, Mr. Doug Holtby who had served as Chair of Wheaton is retiring and did not stand for reelection, and Mr. George Brack has been appointed the role of Chair of the Board. In addition, Ms. Jaimie Donovan has been elected to the Board.

"First off, I would like to thank Doug for his leadership and guidance over the past 16 years, during which Wheaton grew from a niche player to one of the largest precious metal companies in the world," said George Brack, Chair of Wheaton. "I am excited to be stepping into the Chair position of Wheaton, especially given the Company's strong track record of delivering value to all stakeholders through accretive growth and focus on sustainability. I am also excited to welcome Jaimie Donovan to the Wheaton Board of Directors. Ms. Donovan's significant technical and operational experience will no doubt make her an excellent addition to the Wheaton Board. With the addition of Ms. Donovan, we are pleased to achieve our goal of having at least 30% gender diversity on the Board, two years ahead of our stated target of 2024."

2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld George L. Brack 279,843,827 86.73% 42,799,191 13.27% John A. Brough 289,923,537 89.86% 32,719,481 10.14% Jaimie Donovan 320,848,121 99.44% 1,794,897 0.56% R. Peter Gillin 268,956,212 83.36% 53,686,806 16.64% Chantal Gosselin 317,437,144 98.39% 5,205,874 1.61% Glenn Ives 321,506,611 99.65% 1,136,407 0.35% Charles A. Jeannes 321,420,318 99.62% 1,222,700 0.38% Eduardo Luna 288,408,017 89.39% 34,235,001 10.61% Marilyn Schonberner 321,639,355 99.69% 1,003,663 0.31% Randy V.J. Smallwood 320,784,002 99.42% 1,859,016 0.58%

The following special matter was also approved by shareholders at the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 91.56% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.

