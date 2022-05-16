Display Week 2022, World's Leading Event for Electronic Display Innovation, Draws 7,500+

Conference Showcased Advances in AR/VR, Auto, Signage, TV and Wearables from 150 Exhibitors

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) hosted its 59th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, known as Display Week 2022. After a two-year all-virtual show, the event returned as an on-site event that was held May 8-13 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, CA. This year's global event drew more than 7,500 attendees from more than 40 countries. Display Week perennially attracts the brightest minds in the display industry, providing insight into new display technologies in development, as well as affording a sneak peek at new products that will be hitting the shelves within the next few years.

"Display Week 2022 was a resounding success," said Dr. Achin Bhowmik, the new president of SID. "More than 150 hours of content were presented in our Technical Symposium and Business Conference, and attendees had the opportunity to meet with 150+ exhibiting companies and research organizations through both our onsite and virtual trade show. We kept the show a hybrid event for those that couldn't attend to view virtually. Even then, there were over 5,000 in-person attendees in San Jose with close to 32 percent of the audience being international. The virtual component allowed our international display enthusiasts to participate as we saw 60 percent of the audience from China."

Display Week continues to be a premier showcase for global information display companies and researchers to unveil cutting-edge developments in display technologies, some of which include microLED, OLED, LCD, quantum dots and e-paper.

Display Week 2022 featured hundreds of leading display research papers from both industry and academia around the world in multiple technical sessions. It included 15 seminars, five short courses, a special display metrology session, 41 business conference presentations, 291 symposium oral presentations, and 145 poster presentations.

The symposium and exhibition kicked off with keynote presentations by top executives both within and outside the display industry. Other highlights included the Women in Tech panel discussion and CEO Forum; as well as the annual SID/DSCC Business Conference, which takes a supply chain approach to addressing the market outlook for displays, smartphones and TVs, including forecasts on supply, demand, pricing, 5G, OLED, 8K, foldable, dual displays, miniLEDs quantum dots, new phosphors, microLEDs and TADF.

SID also announced the winners of its annual Display Industry Awards. The recipients reflect the ever-evolving display product landscape and represent a wide range of technological advancements with products designed to make devices that are more sustainable, economical, and engaging while providing users with a more dynamic visual experience.

I-Zone Award winners and the People's Choice Awards were also announced. The I-Zone awards honor never-before-seen display technology shown by small companies, start-ups, and academic research laboratories. The People's Choice Awards were introduced to Display Week several years ago to enable attendees to vote for the best technology, components, demonstrations, and booths on the show floor via a survey in the virtual platform. For a full list of award winners, visit www.displayweek.org.

About Display Week

Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek, or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2022. SID is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

