Dutch Bros holds 16th Annual Drink One for Dane fundraiser to support the fight against ALS

A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association

GRANTS PASS, Ore., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, May 20, Dutch Bros Coffee will hold its 16th annual Drink One for Dane day. The drive-thru coffee company will donate a portion of proceeds from all of its more than 550 shops to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), the leading non-profit organization in ALS research, care, advocacy, educational and professional programming.

Dane Boersma founded Dutch Bros with his brother, Travis, in 1992. Dane passed away from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2009. Dutch Bros and the Boersma family started Drink One for Dane as a way to bring awareness to, and support research to find treatments and cures for, the disease.

"On May 20th, our customers can make a massive difference with their daily cup of coffee. Drink One for Dane is a reminder of the resilience of those who have suffered and are suffering from ALS," said Travis Boersma, co-founder and executive chairman of Dutch Bros. "We appreciate our continued partnership with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and are proud to support the vital mission of finding a cause and cure for ALS."

To date, Dutch Bros has donated more than $10 million to MDA with the support of customers. In addition to raising money at the stand, customers can donate directly to the campaign at https://www.dutchbros.com/drink-one-for-dane .

MDA is the world's leader in funding research, care and advocacy in the search to cure muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. Research continues into understanding the root cause of the disease and finding a cure.

"Continuing the legacy of Dane Boersma is a part of MDA's mission because he and his family, and the entire Dutch Bros community, are a part of the MDA family," said Donald S. Wood, PhD, President and CEO of MDA. "For decades, MDA has led the way for innovations in ALS science and care. Thanks to MDA-funded research, we now have treatments for ALS and have made tremendous leaps forward in our understanding of the causes of ALS. In addition, the ACT for ALS, of which MDA played an integral part, was signed into law in December 2021 and is the largest expansion of government funding for access to investigational therapies. For these reasons, this is a more hopeful time than ever before for patients and families living with ALS. We are eternally grateful to Dutch Bros. as we celebrate our 16th year of partnership and over $10 million raised. Cheers to the Wise Man! The MDA Community is Drinking One for Dane alongside you and all families living with ALS."

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 550 locations in 13 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

