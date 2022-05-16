Hawaii State Federal Credit Union Names Lumin Digital as Enhanced Digital Banking Services Partner

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital , a PSCU company, announced today that Hawaii State Federal Credit Union (Hawaii State FCU) has signed a multi-year agreement for Lumin Digital's cloud-native platform for online and mobile digital banking solutions. Once Hawaii State FCU goes live on the platform in June 2022, Lumin Digital will support the credit union's more than 120,000 members.

Lumin Digital is a cloud-native digital banking platform that provides credit union members with a tightly integrated and customized experience. Using sophisticated automation, Lumin Digital helps financial institutions drive better engagement with their users through personalized recommendations and communication to improve their financial habits and simplify everyday transactions by offering insights on spending, setting savings goals, and offering real-time notifications and fraud alerts.

"At Hawaii State FCU, we are committed to investing in technology and innovation so our members can manage their money with greater security and convenience," said Genesis Nicklaw, Vice President of Electronic Support Services at Hawaii State FCU. "We identified Lumin Digital as a partner because they align with our vision to provide an easy-to-use personalized digital experience to our members."

"We are excited to welcome Hawaii State FCU and serve more credit union members across the Aloha State," said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO of Lumin Digital. "Their strong focus on providing members with innovative financial services tools, technology, and products aligns perfectly with our vision of building and deploying next-gen digital experiences for tomorrow's users. We look forward to working together to create unique and impactful digital solutions that help their members better manage their financial wellbeing without having to come into a branch."

Lumin Digital continues to drive innovation in the digital banking space, differentiating itself through technology built for human connection. Lumin Digital's offering provides seamless integration to a wide array of PSCU and other platform tools and capabilities, including card services, rewards management, and data analytics to provide a member-centric experience.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, we're creating the next generation of financial solutions each and every day. Lumin helps credit unions and financial institutions build and deploy next-gen digital experiences that help to continually serve, engage, and grow their membership base. While other platforms are partially adapted or retrofitted for the cloud, Lumin is 100% cloud-native. It was built specifically for the cloud environment, allowing us to more fully realize the advantages it offers. It's a difference that financial institutions and their users will see and feel almost immediately. For more information, visit lumindigital.com .

About Hawaii State Federal Credit Union

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union (Hawaii State FCU) was founded in 1936. Serving state, city and county employees as well as non-profits and select businesses and their families across the state, Hawaii State FCU has more than 120,000 members and $2 billion in assets. Hawaii State FCU provides financial advising, checking, savings and loan services on Oahu and in Kahului, Maui. For more information, visit www.HawaiiStateFCU.com.

About PSCU

PSCU, the nation's premier payments CUSO, supports the success of more than 1,900 financial institutions representing nearly 7 billion transactions annually. Committed to service excellence and focused on innovation, PSCU's payment processing, risk management, data and analytics, loyalty programs, digital banking, marketing, strategic consulting and mobile platforms help deliver possibilities and seamless member experiences. Comprehensive, 24/7/365 member support is provided by contact centers located throughout the United States. The origin of PSCU's model is collaboration and scale, and the company has leveraged its influence on behalf of credit unions and their members for more than 40 years. Today, PSCU provides an end-to-end, competitive advantage that enables credit unions to securely grow and meet evolving consumer demands. For more information, visit pscu.com.

