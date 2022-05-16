Ikonopedia Announces Record Revenue Growth for 2021 and Q1 2022 at Society of Breast Imaging Annual Conference

Innovator of Cloud-based Structured Breast Reporting to Feature Insight Analytics Tools Providing End-to-End Reporting Throughout

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikonopedia, a leading developer of an innovative cloud-based structured breast reporting and MQSA management system, today announced significant revenue growth for 2021 and first quarter 2022 at the annual Society of Breast Imaging (SBI) Symposium being held in Savannah, GA., May 16-19, 2022. The company will also feature new solutions including Insight Analytics and offer a limited edition Brighton badge holder to the first 100 visitors receiving a demonstration of these solutions during SBI.

"We are excited to be back at SBI in person to demonstrate what is new with Ikonopedia since the last time we met," said Emily Crane, chief executive officer for Ikonopedia. "We are also pleased to announce the significant revenue growth we had in 2021 of 18 percent and our recent Q1 2022 increase of 79 percent compared to Q1 2021, as well as a substantial exam count growth which rose 26 and 55 percent respectively. In celebration, we are happy to offer a Brighton breast cancer hope ribbon lanyard, made especially for Ikonopedia, to our first 100 demo recipients to mark these achievements and celebrate all of our return to SBI."

The company's recently introduced its Insight Analytics tool, which provides comprehensive end-to-end reporting and deep mining analytic capabilities within the Ikonopedia solution. These analytics help identify the types of cancer, breast tissue density, compliance and other high risk indicators by age group to help assist in managing patient populations.

In addition, the Ikonopedia management system is designed to dramatically improve reporting efficiency and optimize facility operations. All findings are saved as discrete data, which allows Ikonopedia to prevent errors, maintain BI-RADS-compliant language and automate many time-consuming processes. Ikonopedia makes it possible to eliminate laterality errors, automatically choose exam-appropriate patient letters and pull forward findings from past exams along with many other time-saving features.

The Ikonopedia solution is installed in numerous healthcare facilities and integrated system-wide throughout these enterprises. Clients include such prestigious healthcare providers as Mount Sinai (NY), Marshfield Clinic, Intermountain Healthcare and most recently Banner Health. Ikonopedia's solution is used at more than 200 locations across the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii.

"We are proud to implement robust breast reporting and risk-assessment tools across systems, like InterMountain Healthcare, to ensure that women get accurate and timely information to be able to make the best decisions about their breast care," said Crane. "We join in these healthcare providers' focus on providing high-quality care to every patient through the use of intuitive, easy to use reporting and risk assessment tools that enable these facilities to personalize screening and prioritize high risk patients. Bottom line, the ultimate goal is to enable clinicians to provide excellence in patient care."

Ikonopedia was founded by three expert breast imaging Radiologists: László Tabár, MD is the author of 6 books in 10 languages on mammography and a world-renowned educator; A. Thomas Stavros, MD is the author of one of the most popular reference books in the field of breast ultrasound; and Michael J. Vendrell, MD is an expert in breast MRI and CAD design with extensive experience in breast-imaging software. For more information, visit www.ikonopedia.com.

