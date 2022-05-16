Magic EdTech achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic EdTech, a provider of accessible and inclusive digital learning services, has been awarded the ISO 27001:2013 certification as of April 27, 2022. This is an affirmation that the organization meets the highest international standards of information security management and security compliance.

The ISO (International Organization for Standardization) and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) 27001 certificate is the most globally recognized information security standard defined by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It effectively demonstrates that Magic EdTech has invested in the people, processes, and technology (e.g. tools and systems) that are deemed vital to protect the organization's data, including learner information, financial information, intellectual property, employee details, and information entrusted by third parties.

"The education sector demands that cyber security is given prime importance," says Sanjay Kabra, Chief Operating Officer of Magic EdTech. He further added that "In the era of widespread digital threats, a learning technology provider must have adequate security controls in place to deliver trustworthy services. Our team works continuously to ensure that we handle and manage sensitive client information effectively in order to safeguard the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of data."

"Achieving the ISO 27001:2013 certification is a great milestone for Magic EdTech and it indicates that we have the necessary systems and processes in place to meet the ISMS needs of our clients going forward," says Bhavna Narula, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Magic EdTech.

Magic EdTech provides digital learning solutions to publishers, educational institutions, and edtech companies. Some of their key offerings in the learning space include product and platform development, mobile app security, along with accessibility, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) offerings for learning content. The organization recently rebranded to reflect the need for more inclusive learning environments with the tagline "Digital Learning For Everyone."

