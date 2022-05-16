Poolmageddon vs. Pool Apocalypse

Frogproducts.com; King Technology

HOPKINS, Minn., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If 2021 was "poolmageddon," 2022 promises to be "pool apocalypse." Pool stores may be currently stocked with chlorine supplies, but the price of chlorine has soared to heights unknown. A 50 pound bucket of chlorine tablets cost less than $100 two years ago. This year, pool owners can expect to pay $300 or more for that same bucket.

FROG® products offer sanitizing minerals that kill bacteria and cut chlorine consumption in half. (PRNewswire)

Chlorine prices have soared. Here's how you can reduce your pool's chlorine by up to 50%.

Demand has increased because people are staying home, using their pools more or installing new pools, thanks to the pandemic and 2022's gas increases.

Add significant manufacturing delays, cost increases for raw materials, labor, transportation and the fires that destroyed two chlorine manufacturing plants and you get skyrocketing prices.

Shopping around for the best prices will only mean incremental differences – this is not a price war. Plus, a delayed purchase may mean empty shelves when it's time to buy.

Good news: there is a proven way to use less chlorine and keep pools clean. Use sanitizing minerals. FROG® products offer sanitizing minerals that kill bacteria and cut chlorine consumption in half.

Registered with the Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, FROG products are proven to work in conjunction with chlorine to kill bacteria. The patented FROG Mineral Formula along with 0.5 ppm of chlorine is as effective as 1.0 ppm of chlorine alone. Plus, sanitizing minerals condition the water to make it luxuriously soft and crystal clear and help keep the pH in balance, which is the key to good pool water care.

10 ways to limit what chlorine must kill with a few easy solutions:

Test pool water regularly and stick to a good pool care schedule. Maintain the proper pH, Total Alkalinity and Total Hardness levels, balanced pool water is much more likely to stay clean and clear. Remove debris immediately and vacuum regularly. Use a long-lasting algaecide - algae creates a chlorine demand; FROG Bam® offers a 90-day guarantee against algae. Use sanitizing minerals to reduce chlorine use and kill bacteria two ways, Instant FROG® sits in the skimmer basket and helps keep the pool cleaner, clearer and softer. Cover your pool when not using it to protect the chlorine from UV that produces evaporation. Shower before swimming: Rinse off makeup, soap, conditioner, lotions and sunscreen, which takes chlorine away from attacking bacteria. Street clothes carry a host of contaminants, don't allow them in the pool. Detergent also creates chlorine demand, only rinse swimsuits. Don't allow pets in your pool – one dog in your pool equals 50 people.

Easy solutions are good weapons in the battle to keep a pool clean, and they can also become good habits to help save on everything from chlorine use to money and the time it takes to care for pool water.

Contact: Lynn Nord, product manager, lynn.nord@kingtechnology.com 612-816-9713

