WELLNOW ALLERGY LAUNCHES IN LIVERPOOL TO BRING CONVENIENCE TO ALLERGY TESTING AND IMMUNOTHERAPY

Patients suffering from seasonal and environmental allergies will receive a same-day, personalized treatment plan

LIVERPOOL, N.Y., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WellNow Allergy, an affiliate of leading urgent care provider WellNow Urgent Care, is now accepting patients in Liverpool, New York to provide allergy sufferers of all ages with convenient, on-demand access to allergy testing and immunotherapy (also known as allergy shots). Children and adults interested in seeing an allergist to diagnose and treat their environmental allergies can schedule an initial consultation with same-day allergy testing at WellNow Allergy's Liverpool center. Follow-up allergy shots, if needed, can be scheduled online at the patient's convenience.

There is a critical need for easier access to allergy services in the United States, as the number of board-certified allergists currently represents only a small fraction of all practicing physicians. In Central New York, one of the most allergic and asthmatic regions in the country, the shortage of allergy doctors and clinics has become particularly pronounced as incidences of environmental allergies and asthma continue to rise year over year. Allergy patients typically face an average six-week wait to see an allergy doctor with little flexibility to cancel or change appointments if needed, and to schedule immunotherapy visits at times that don't interfere with work, school and everyday life.

"Allergies and asthma are on the rise, especially in the Central New York region, and unfortunately, so is the time it takes for patients to actually see an allergist," said John Radford, M.D., President at WellNow Urgent Care. "There's a clear need for better access, convenience and ease when it comes to allergy diagnosis and treatment. We're excited to deliver a better experience to patients suffering from allergy symptoms at our new WellNow Allergy location in Liverpool."

"A six-week wait to see an allergist is simply unacceptable, especially when proper diagnosis and treatment of allergies can make such a significant impact on a patient's quality of life," said Jeanne Lomas, D.O., Director of Allergy & Immunology at WellNow Allergy. "At WellNow Allergy, our patients can go online to schedule an appointment with us within three weeks. Even more important, perhaps, is that patients needing allergy shots will have the option to self-schedule their appointments at days and times that fit their lifestyle."

During the initial visit and consultation, allergy patients will meet with the WellNow Allergy team to complete testing to identify what allergies they may have. Based on the results of their allergy test, patients will leave their visit with a personalized, comprehensive treatment plan. At this time WellNow tests for and treats seasonal and environmental allergies, including common indoor and outdoor allergens such as tree and grass pollens, mold, dust and pets. Following the initial consultation and first allergy shots, patients can select the times and WellNow Allergy locations that are most convenient for them to continue their immunotherapy.

For more information about WellNow Allergy, including locations, hours of operation and insurances accepted, visit WellNow.com/Allergy.

About WellNow Allergy

WellNow Allergy, an affiliate of WellNow Urgent Care, is a growing provider of convenient, high quality allergy care, with three allergy centers in New York. Launched in 2021 and led by Dr. Jeanne Lomas, D.O., WellNow Allergy is on a mission to make expert allergist care – from consultation to allergy testing and ongoing immunotherapy – easy and convenient for patients of all ages. For more information, visit WellNow.com/Allergy.

About WellNow Urgent Care

WellNow Urgent Care is one of the fastest-growing providers of urgent medical care, virtual care, occupational health services and clinical research in the United States. Opened in 2012, the company now operates more than 120 centers across New York, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. More information about WellNow Urgent Care's services, hours and locations can be found at WellNow.com.

About TAG - The Aspen Group™

TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four healthcare support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

