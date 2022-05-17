AUA Announces 2022-2023 H. Logan Holtgrewe Legislative Fellow

BALTIMORE, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) today announced that Ruchika Talwar, MD, has been named the 2022-2023 H. Logan Holtgrewe Legislative Fellow. This fellowship is designed to prepare and educate urology residents and fellows in the legislative aspects of health policy.

Ruchika Talwar, MD, named 2022-2023 H. Logan Holtgrewe Legislative Fellow. (PRNewswire)

As the AUA's Holtgrewe Fellow, Dr. Talwar will complete a four-week fellowship with a legislative office in Washington, DC, and participate in major AUA advocacy initiatives, including the Annual Urology Advocacy Summit and meetings of the AUA's Public Policy Council and Legislative Affairs Committee. She will also attend the Brandeis University Executive Leadership Program in Health Policy & Management.

"After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the H. Logan Holtgrewe Legislative Fellowship returns with a fellow who embodies the passion and knowledge necessary to advance change in the healthcare space," said Eugene Rhee, MD, chair of the AUA Public Policy Council. "Dr. Talwar brings a deep understanding of the complex health policy landscape that urology faces. She has been a staunch advocate for the AUA and its legislative priorities dating back to her days in medical school and through her residency, making her a wonderful choice for the 2022-2023 Holtgrewe Fellow."

Dr. Talwar is a urologic surgery resident at the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Medicine Health System in Philadelphia. She received her medical degree from Rutgers University Medical School and holds a bachelor's degree in biology and legal studies from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Dr. Talwar currently serves as the chair-elect of the American Urological Association's Resident and Fellow Committee. In addition, Dr. Talwar serves as the AUA's representative to the Resident & Fellow Section at the American Medical Association House of Delegates. Previously, she served as a Board of Trustees member for the Medical Society of New Jersey.

The Holtgrewe Fellowship program was established in recognition of Dr. H. Logan Holtgrewe, former AUA president and past chairman of the AUA's Health Policy Council. The Holtgrewe Fellowship is open to all AUA residents in their research year, fellows and first-year post-graduates. Learn more about the Holtgrewe Fellowship.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Lukacs, Corporate Communications and Media Relations Manager

410-689-4081, clukacs@auanet.org

American Urological Association (PRNewsFoto/American Urological Association) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Urological Association