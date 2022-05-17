Boviet Solar State-of-the-art Solar Panels Rated Top Performer in 2022 PVEL Scorecard 4th Year in a Row

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar, a leading global solar energy technology company specializing in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC PV cells, Monofacial and Bifacial PV Modules, has announced that it was ranked a Top Performer in PV Evolutions Labs' (PVEL) 2022 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the fourth consecutive time.

Boviet Solar ranked a Top Performer in PVEL 2022 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the fourth consecutive time.

PVEL is the leading independent test lab for the downstream solar and energy storage industry. Every year, PVEL publishes the PV Module Reliability Scorecard, which provides independent, long-term reliability and performance data that developers, investors, and asset owners refer to when choosing PV modules for their projects. It summarizes results from the PV Module Product Qualification Program (PQP), a comprehensive testing regime established by PVEL in 2012 to provide empirical data for PV module supplier benchmarking and project-level energy yield and financial models.

Reliability testing applied to Boviet Solar's The Vega Series™ Bifacial Double Glass (Product Code BVM7612M-530-H-HC-BF-DG) PV modules for accelerated stress testing and characterization under PVEL LLC's (PVEL) Product Qualification Program (PQP).

"Our ranking as a PVEL Top Performer for the fourth year in a row firmly establishes Boviet Solar as a top-tier PV Module supplier for utility-scale, commercial and residential solar projects. PVEL is the gold standard in PV Module testing, and now we can confidently say Boviet solar PV modules have been recognized as being state-of-the-art products," said Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA.

Boviet Solar's Monofacial and Bifacial PV modules are designed with better technology in mind, made from robust products components, under stringent quality control steps and high-tech manufacturing processes. PERC, half-cut, multi-busbar, and large cell designs enable the company's PV modules to pack more power per module, capture more photons, produce more energy, and provide reliable, dependable system performance under different installation requirements, difficult weather, or environmental conditions. Whether you are EPC, installers, contractor, or project developer, Boviet Solar has the right and better PV module for your residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects.

"We congratulate Boviet Solar for having modules listed in all of the Scorecard's Top Performer categories," said PVEL VP of Sales and Marketing Tristan Erion-Lorico. "PVEL commends Boviet for the strong results they have demonstrated throughout our rigorous testing."

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar is part of Boway Alloy and a global Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC cells, Monofacial and Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. With a proven track record of success working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer and supplier since 2017. The company offers financial stability, technology know-how, manufacturing excellence and supply chain transparency. Its PV Modules are known for their power, performance and quality and have been rated as top performers on the PVEL/DNV-GL module reliability scorecard since 2019. Boviet Solar's USA headquarters are in San José, California and its global headquarters are located in Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.bovietsolar.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Boviet Solar