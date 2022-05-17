Cemig's 20-F form filed

Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS – CEMIG ("CEMIG"), a publicly listed company with securities traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid, hereby informs the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") and the market in general that it has filed on May 16, 2022, Form 20-F for the 2021 fiscal year ("2021 Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

2021 Form 20-F can be accessed on SEC's website, at www.sec.gov, or the Company's Investor Relations website, at http://ri.cemig.com.br.

Shareholders who wish to receive a free printed copy of the report, including the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, shall send an email to ri@cemig.com.br.

Contact:
Investor Rleations Department
ri@cemig.com.br
+55 31 3506-5024
Leonardo George de Magalhães
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cemigs-20-f-form-filed-301549600.html

