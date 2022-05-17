Congruex Announces Launch of New Operating Unit, Congruex Network Services

Creates Unified, Single Interface for Clients Seeking End-to-End Digital Network Design and Build

BOULDER, Colo., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruex, a national end-to-end provider of digital network design and build services, today announced the formation of Congruex Network Services (CNS), an industry-leading team designed to manage the lifecycle of network infrastructure projects for clients nationwide. CNS is a new operating unit organically developed within Congruex's existing platform.

Since its formation in 2017, Congruex, one of the largest telecom engineering and construction firms in the country, has provided clients with a unified platform of solutions for integrated network infrastructure, from inception and design to construction and go-live. The nation's top digital network service providers turn to Congruex for its deep industry expertise, streamlined end-to-end process, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional quality at scale.

CNS will house the Congruex Program Management Office (PMO), which will serve as a single client interface overseeing the execution of turn-key solutions from start to finish. This enables Congruex's clients to benefit from the efficiencies of a one-partner relationship, without compromising on the breadth and geographic coverage of services required to deliver large, complex projects. Congruex is uniquely positioned to support these demands by leveraging its expertise across design, procurement, construction, and program management solutions.

CNS will streamline partnerships within the company's existing 13 operating units, including the recent acquisitions of TES and SCI, empowering Congruex to offer all network services to clients irrespective of location.

"We are thrilled to launch CNS as a natural step in connecting our array of industry-leading capabilities on one platform," said Bill Beans, Congruex CEO. "As we experience historic, unrelenting demand for digital connectivity, now is the right time to invest in a comprehensive unit that is service and geography agnostic. With the creation of CNS, we are ideally positioned to enhance our nationwide reach, create new jobs, and deliver connectivity to more communities."

CNS will be led by Matthew Brouker and based at Congruex headquarters in Boulder, Colorado. Congruex will relocate additional senior leadership positions to Boulder to centralize management and ensure close coordination across operating units.

"The formation of CNS aligns Congruex's diverse portfolio with the way in which clients want to consume our high-quality services," Brouker said. "This alignment enables Congruex to meet our clients' high demand for network services in a unified and consistent way. I am excited to roll up my sleeves and lean into this massive opportunity to deliver digital networks across the country."

Brouker has 15 years of telecom and technology industry experience and brings a depth of commercial and operational expertise. Prior to joining Congruex, Brouker spent five years as the General Manager of the Cyber Security and Compliance division of Six Degrees Group in London, where he transformed the business from pure consultancy and nascent services to a market-leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP). Previously, Brouker led and grew multi-million-dollar product groups at Zayo.

About Congruex

Congruex was formed in 2017, in partnership with Crestview Partners, to take advantage of historic demand for digital connectivity in the U.S. Congruex integrates leading engineering and construction companies into a single, turn-key platform with network capabilities encompassing program management, engineering, construction, and utility relocation. Congruex's clients benefit from leveraging its self-perform services separately or within an end-to-end solution. Congruex delivers engineering services nationwide and is consistently expanding its construction footprint which, currently serves the Pacific Coast, Rocky Mountain, Central, South Central, Midwest, and Southeast regions. For more information: www.congruex.com.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with over $9 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations, and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: media, industrials and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

Media Contact

Daniel Yunger / Mark Fallati

Kekst CNC

daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com / mark.fallati@kekstcnc.com

View original content:

SOURCE Congruex