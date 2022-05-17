Next Generation of Tableau Cloud Brings Advanced Analytics and Automated Insights to Business Users

Tableau Cloud will empower customers to make faster and more confident decisions for better, data-driven outcomes

Tableau's new, AI-powered Data Stories automates insights from data in a modern, easy-to-understand narrative format

LAS VEGAS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the annual Tableau Conference, Salesforce introduced Tableau Cloud, the fastest and easiest way for customers to get the full value of Tableau at enterprise scale. The offering is the next generation of what was formerly known as Tableau Online and includes new innovations to boost productivity by delivering intelligent, powerful and easy-to-use analytical tools to help anyone uncover insights and confidently make data-driven decisions. An integral part of the Salesforce Customer 360, Tableau empowers customers to surface and gain actionable insights from all their trusted data, creating a single source of truth, accessible anytime, anywhere.

Market volatility and widespread supply chain disruptions make it increasingly challenging for companies to contain costs and keep their businesses moving forward. Data can help manage these complexities and changes. For example, connected supply chains and production lines generate a wealth of data and customers expect real-time visibility into when goods will arrive. A recent McKinsey study found a strong correlation between the success of an organization's planning and adoption of advanced analytics. Data-driven supply chain management offers new ways to avoid disruption and respond to unforeseen circumstances with speed and confidence.

Tableau Cloud provides the leading analytics platform to meet customers where they prefer to operate their business. In fact, 70 percent of new customers choose Tableau Cloud over an on-premise or hybrid solution to power their analytics. Tableau also continues to offer self-managed solutions and is committed to providing customers the flexible options they need.

"Speed, ease of use and flexibility have been key differentiators for Tableau and the reasons why customers rely on us to help transform their business through data-driven decision making and increased efficiency," said Francois Ajenstat, Chief Product Officer, Tableau at Salesforce. "With Tableau Cloud, we're making it easier for our customers to drive even more analytics success. Tableau Cloud helps our customers deliver the analytics they need to their users, while we ensure the highest levels of trust, availability and performance."

As part of the launch, Tableau is working with Snowflake to provide an extended promotional trial which includes Tableau Cloud licenses for Snowflake customers and, subject to program requirements, Snowflake credits upon conversion to a Tableau Cloud customer.

New Tableau innovations delivers automated insights faster and more easily

Tableau leverages the leading natural language and augmented analytics capabilities to help everyone use data to drive meaningful decisions. Data Stories adds automated plain-language explanations to Tableau dashboards at scale, helping customers understand and interact with data faster. Automating the analysis, build and communication of insights from data in a modern, easy-to-understand story format eliminates the need to explain dashboards repeatedly, makes data more accessible to business users and helps increase analytics adoption across the enterprise.

Tableau is also expanding its Accelerators offering and the capabilities of the Tableau Exchange, a trusted hub of offerings that extend the Tableau Platform and help customers get faster time to value. Accelerators are ready-to-use, customizable dashboards that can be used across multiple industries, departments and enterprise applications to quickly deliver insights and value. Tableau now has more than 100 Accelerators on the Tableau Exchange, including those built by experts across the Tableau Partner Network , further expanding the unique use cases customers can apply.

The Tableau Exchange also features a new in-product capability, enabling customers to explore and use any offering from the Tableau exchange directly in the product without requiring a separate download. This keeps people in the flow and enables them to get the right solution when they need it.

New enterprise-ready capabilities to increase efficiency

Tableau is also introducing Advanced Management, which helps Tableau customers manage, secure and scale mission-critical analytics across the enterprise. Administrators can gain deep insight into adoption and performance, leverage advanced encryption capabilities to meet security requirements and gain increased capacity limits to ensure teams and individuals have access to relevant data. Examples include:

Customer-Managed Encryption Keys helps customers meet organizational compliance standards and add an additional layer of protection for their data.

Activity Log provides detailed event data to help administrators keep track of how individuals are using Tableau. It also enables permission auditing to better implement controls over an enterprise's deployment. And with Admin Insights, data is retained for up to one year to help track dataset usage, license adoption and visualization load times.

"Data is critical to delivering on the promise of leveraging mRNA science to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients," said Adam Mico, Principal, Data Visualization and Enablement at Moderna. "Security, governance, scalability and manageability are important components of our overall data analytics strategy and we're excited to see how Advanced Management will make it easier and faster to optimize our deployment."

Bringing Einstein into Tableau delivers deeper insights across the Salesforce Customer 360

Tableau is also helping drive the Salesforce Customer 360 and empowering customers to fully leverage their data to gain actionable insights from their CRM data.

Powered by Einstein Discovery's artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology, Tableau is helping people with domain expertise make better decisions faster and with more confidence. For example, Model Builder enables business teams to collaboratively build and consume predictive models, using the Einstein Discovery engine, without having to leave their Tableau workflows.

Infusing Einstein Discovery into CRM Analytics , the advanced analytics solution for CRM users, will help customers surface actionable insights directly in the Salesforce workflow:

Einstein Discovery: Text Clustering leverages machine learning (ML) models to extract keywords from large text fields to quickly reveal hidden insights and improve decision making.

Einstein Discovery: Bias Detection for multiclass models expands the use-cases for multi-class models by rooting out bias by variable, preventing the need to re-train an entire model.

Tableau's new capabilities will be available by the end of 2022

