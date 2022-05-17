Private Jet Company Volato Announces Participation in TechCrunch Mobility Conference

ATLANTA, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volato , the most efficient way to own a private jet, today announced that Nicholas Cooper, Co-founder and CCO, and James Cuff, VP Marketing & Business Development, will attend TC Sessions: Mobility 22 , taking place at the San Mateo County Event Center, May 18-20, 2022, in San Mateo, Calif.

Back for the fourth consecutive year and presented by TechCrunch, the conference will take place both in-person and online and gather together founders, engineers, investors, regulators and technologists dedicated to transforming the way people and packages are moved around the globe.

The Volato team will be meeting with potential investors and technologists throughout the course of the event.

Visit their booth on site, or to make an appointment, email rsvp@flyvolato.com .

Volato's unique business model offers fractional ownership at 1/16, 1/8, 1⁄4, 1⁄2, through to a full HondaJet Elite aircraft in the fleet. Shares are in a five-year program term. Owners may fly for as low as $3,200 per hour plus fuel at cost. With the charter program now in operation, owners may earn up to $1,250 per hour, even on the hours they fly, leading to a net rate as low as $1,950 per hour plus fuel at cost, with flight time charged to the nearest 1/10th of an hour. Repositioning fees are reduced or eliminated from owner flight charges depending on the departure distance from a Volato base.

About Volato :

Volato is the modern way to buy and own a private jet, creating a more accessible, sustainable category of private aviation ownership through an innovative business model that reduces costs while increasing the convenience of ownership. Volato focuses on missions of up to four passengers and operates a fleet of bespoke HondaJet Elite aircraft.

