TOY ASSOCIATION & CLAMOUR UNVEIL INFLUENCERS' TOP TOY PICKS FOR SPRING & SUMMER '22

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As kids and families gear up for a fun-filled summer of play, the "Best of Spring & Summer 2022 Influencer Choice List," presented by The Toy Association and powered by Clamour, today unveiled the hottest toys and games as voted on by top-tier toy and family content creators. Consumers can shop the list for toy ideas that will keep kids engaged all summer long – from playthings perfect for backyard fun to creative toys and games for rainy days.

The Toy Association logo (PRNewsfoto/The Toy Association) (PRNewswire)

Hundreds of leading digital influencers in the Clamour network were invited to vote on products submitted by toy brands this spring. Influencers were required to have at least one million monthly views on their main platform and a social reach of more than half a million. They reviewed product details, photos, and physical samples (when available) before voting for their favorites.

"As more and more families continue to turn to these key platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram for play ideas and inspiration, this Influencer Choice List offers toy companies a direct line to the top-tier content creators to help them gain critical exposure for their new spring and summer playthings," said Adrienne Appell, executive vice president of marketing communications at The Toy Association. "This year's list shows off a diverse assortment of innovative toys and games that are sure to inspire endless summer days of play for families everywhere."

The Spring & Summer 2022 Influencer Choice List

(Listed alphabetically by company name)

For more information about the Spring & Summer 2022 Influencer Choice List powered by Clamour, contact Clamour's Victoria Fener or Jonathan Katz. No employees or representatives of Clamour or The Toy Association had any role in determining the selected products. The announcement was made during Clamour Creator Summit (May 16 to 18 in Scottsdale, AZ).

About The Toy Association www.toyassociation.org / www.thegeniusofplay.org / www.playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the not-for-profit trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $98.6 billion, and represents hundreds of companies including manufacturers, retailers, licensors, and others who are involved in the youth entertainment industry. Its manufacturing members account for 93% of U.S. toy and game sales driving the annual $38.2 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play. As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy Fair New York; advocates on behalf of members around the world; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.

About Clamour www.clamour.co / www.clamoursummit.com

Clamour is a trusted influencer marketing resource for elite brands and the video influencer community. Since launching in 2016, Clamour has innovated experiential marketing in the toy industry with its annual Clamour Summit, a three-day networking retreat for over 300 top-tier video influencers, industry thought leaders, and toy brands. Clamour Summit influencers have a combined reach of over 7 billion and each year's video content generates more that 500 million earned views. Clamour events regularly host global launches of new product lines and allow brands to form priceless personal relationships with influencers for future collaboration. Past toy sponsors include Spin Master, Mattel, Hasbro, ZURU, Nintendo, PlayMonster!, Moose Toys, YULU, WowWee, MGA, Bandai, Goliath Games, Jazwares, Maya Toys, Wicked Cool Toys, JAKKS Pacific, Beverly Hills Teddy Bear, Redwood Ventures, and Zing Toys.

Clamour Summit 2022 takes place in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 16-18, allowing brands to participate remotely or in person while influencers gather in person and online. Please email info@clamour.co for details on all Clamour events and influencer marketing services.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Toy Association