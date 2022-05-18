InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Transmission for Vehicles (AAT-4683)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more efficient way to transmit engine torque into power for delivery to the drive shaft," said an inventor, from Stone Mountain, Ga., "so I invented the D C G TRANSMISSION. My design would offer a superior alternative to the continuously-variable transmission."

The invention provides an improved transmission for vehicles and light trucks. In doing so, it increases efficiency and fuel economy. It also offers a faster and smoother acceleration and it could provide a more comfortable ride. The invention features a reliable and long-lasting design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

