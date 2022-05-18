Puppyoo Launched a New Cordless Vacuum T11 Mate on Amazon in the US

BEIJING, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vacuum cleaner brand Puppyoo launched a new cordless vacuum product - T11 Mate - in the United States, marking the brand's third household appliance launched in the country. T11 Mate is now available to American consumers through Amazon and Puppyoo web store.

The Puppyoo T11 Series (Including T11 Mate) is also the RED DOT award winner for industrial design. T11 Mate is the most affordable stock-keeping unit of current available Puppyoo vacuums in the United States.

T11 Mate has 415W rated power and suction power of 120AW. It comes with two different modes that are "Standard" and "Strong". On the Standard mode, T11 Mate can handle most everyday cleaning, while the Strong mode offers max suction for more intensive household maintenance.

In terms of accessories, the vacuum has four attachments, including a crevice nozzle, a sofa brush, a mattress brush, and a window brush.

The vacuum can be converted to a hand vacuum, combined with its lightweight and various accessories, it offers huge convertibility and convenience. No more worries about cleaning your car, your window gaps, or the tight corners that are difficult to reach.

Puppyoo envisioned itself to be the first choice of household cleaning tool. With absolute dedication to vacuum technology, Puppyoo strives to make that vision a reality.

Founded in 1999, Puppyoo designs some of the world's most powerful and sought-after vacuums. Puppyoo has been granted 1012 patents for its innovative vacuum designs and technology and has won 210 awards worldwide. Most notably, the Red Dot Design Award and the iF Design awards. The company has a strong commitment to listening to customer needs and feedback throughout the entire research, design, development, and manufacturing process of its complete portfolio of vacuum products that include: canister vacuums, stick vacuums, upright vacuums, and UV mattress vacuums. Additionally, Puppyoo is very active in philanthropy. Through the Puppyoo Foundation, the company has helped hundreds of children get back to school. To further our efforts, Puppyoo set up the "Puppyoo CHEN'AI initiative" in 2017 to help kids who are in abject poverty. For more information, visit http://www.puppyoo.com

