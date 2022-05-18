Ultra Clean Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

HAYWARD, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced its participation at three upcoming investor events:

Wednesday June 1, 2022 - Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Thursday June 2, 2022 – Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Wednesday June 8, 2022 – Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto

SVP Investor Relations

rbennetto@uct.com

