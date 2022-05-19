DAZN AND GOLDEN BOY SOLIDIFY POSITION AT THE TOP OF THE U.S. BOXING MARKET WITH A NEW MULTI-YEAR, MULTI-FIGHT PARTNERSHIP

THE AGREEMENT INCLUDES THE NEW PROSPECT DEVELOPMENT SERIES,GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT ON DAZN

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DAZN, the leading global sports entertainment platform, and U.S.-based boxing powerhouse Golden Boy today announce a multi-year, multi-fight partnership to deliver championship boxing and unearth the next generation of boxing talent.

DAZN and Golden Boy Promotions Announcement (PRNewswire)

This venture expands on the relationship that started in 2018 with a five-year deal, establishing DAZN and Golden Boy as the leaders in sports entertainment in the U.S. market. The partnership will include championship fight nights alongside a new prospect development series - Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN - a monthly boxing series hosted by boxing broadcaster Beto Duran and boxing Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins. Additional blockbuster events to follow in 2022 will include the return of undefeated superstars Jaime Munguia, Ryan Garcia, and Vergil Ortiz, Jr. in June, July, and August, respectively.

"We are delighted to extend our partnership with Golden Boy," said Ed Breeze, EVP Rights, DAZN. "Golden Boy has an excellent stable including some of the hottest prospects in boxing, and their shows always feature non-stop action from the first bell to the last. As part of our new partnership we will be looking to unearth the next generation of boxing talent in our new development series 'Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN'."

These blockbuster nights are another mega addition to DAZN's premium portfolio of live sports and original programming, including the world's biggest leagues and competitions UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women's Champions League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A, and J.League.

ABOUT GOLDEN BOY:

Los Angeles-based Golden Boy was established in 2002 by Oscar De La Hoya, the first Hispanic to own a national boxing promotional company. Golden Boy is a media and entertainment brand committed to making fighting entertainment more accessible and affordable. The company's in-house production team develops creative original programming, holds the exclusive rights to top boxers, and has promoted some of the biggest and highest-grossing events in the history of the sport. Now, Golden Boy is one of the most successful boxing entertainment companies in the world and shapes the future of boxing for fighters and fans alike.

ABOUT DAZN

DAZN Group is one of the fastest growing sports media companies in the world. Headquartered in the UK and with employees in over 25 countries, our businesses touch every aspect of the way fans engage with sports; from production, through to content distribution and commercialisation. DAZN Group is home to DAZN, the leading global sport destination, as well as the popular sport portal, DAZN News. DAZN is leading the charge to give sports fans around the world access to sport anytime, anywhere. DAZN is available on most connected devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones, tablets, PCs and game consoles. DAZN is now live in more than 200 countries and territories after first launching in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan in 2016. Visit www.dazngroup.com for more information.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and DAZN.com . Follow on Twitter and on Instagram @GoldenBoyBoxing and @DAZNBoxing.

