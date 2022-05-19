Lorium Law Welcomes Attorney Qasim Rashid to its Chicago Office

CHICAGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorium Law, a leader in corporate transactions, restructuring, and litigation practices, proudly announces that Qasim Rashid has joined the Chicago team. Mr. Rashid brings a wealth of experience in business litigation, non-profits, civil rights, business consulting, and media consulting. Lorium Law's esteemed lawyers and of counsel relationships offer legal services in Florida, Illinois, and North Carolina. www.loriumlaw.com

"Qasim is the perfect addition to our growing office in Chicago serving clients across the Midwest as his proficiency in legal and financial matters is impressive. His client roster has included businesses, financial institutions, business executives, non-profit organizations, incarcerated citizens, undocumented immigrants, and elected officials," said Adnan Shams, Managing Attorney of Lorium Law Chicago. "Qasim grew up in Chicago, got married here, and is coming home to build up a remarkable practice within Lorium Law."

In addition, Rashid has published extensive peer-reviewed legal scholarships on racial justice, civil rights, and international human rights, is a children's book author, Hannah and the Ramadan Gift (2021, Penguin), and is a former Harvard University fellow. Mr. Rashid is a Truman Project National Security Fellow, sits on the boards of various non-profit organizations, and hosts The Qasim Rashid Show on SiriusXM.

Raised in the Chicagoland area, Rashid earned a B.S. in Marketing from the University of Illinois at Chicago and his Juris Doctor from the University of Richmond School of Law. Rashid and his wife have three children.

"I am honored to join the Lorium family, an exceptionally talented group of attorneys and staff. They have allowed me incredible flexibility in my practice to perform cutting-edge work. This partnership is an ideal situation with so much mutual trust, and I look forward to growing professionally and personally with this amazing team," said Rashid.

Lorium Law brings an uncommon perspective to its approach to client service and internal culture, while drawing on the individual experience and reputation of the firm's partners. Lorium continues to grow internally and externally with well-positioned offices in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and Chicago. The law firm is comprised of experienced attorneys with business-minded practice areas including bankruptcy, restructuring, creditor's rights, commercial litigation, commercial real estate, real estate transactions, corporate law/M&A, public pension and employee benefits, intellectual property, labor, employment, and data privacy. www.loriumlaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE Lorium Law