Noble Announces Leadership Promotions Amidst Firm's Continued Growth

ATLANTA, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced leadership promotions across its investment, asset management, and development teams as the firm continues the significant growth of its investment platform built across three decades.

"Over the past twelve months, Noble has committed over $400.0 million of equity in more than $1.0 billion of assets," said Noble CEO Mit Shah. "We remain committed to investing in our next generation of leadership as we continue to expand the breadth of our investment strategies and enhance Noble's position as the leader in select-service and extended-stay hospitality."

Dustin Fisher has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Investments. He joined Noble in 2008 and is responsible for leading the sourcing and execution of acquisition opportunities across Noble's institutional investment platforms.

Lisa Smith has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Asset Management. She joined Noble in 2003 and is responsible for leading the firm's asset management team and overseeing a majority of Noble's third-party hotel operating relationships and overall asset performance.

Judd Ledet has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Development. He joined Noble in 2006 and is responsible for leading the firm's pre-development process for hotel acquisitions, renovations, and new developments, including due diligence, estimating, and design.

"Dustin, Lisa, and Judd represent the outstanding depth of talent we continue to develop at Noble," added Shah. "Each of these leaders are valuable stewards of our organization as we continue our next generation of growth."

Founded in 1993, Noble is a leading real estate investment manager with a diverse team specializing in the upscale U.S. lodging sector. Through its institutional real estate funds, Noble has invested more than $5 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and creating thousands of jobs. As a signatory to the UNPRI, the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, and a fiduciary to foremost pensions plans, endowments, and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow its limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com

