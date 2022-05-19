OneCause Wins Multiple Best Place to Work Awards

The Indianapolis software company is thriving thanks to its commitment to a people-first culture

INDIANAPOLIS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, an Indianapolis-based event and online fundraising software company, was honored with two "best places to work" awards in the Indianapolis Star Top Workplaces and Indiana Chamber Best Places to Work in Indiana programs. The programs highlight Indiana workplaces with exceptional company cultures and high levels of team engagement.

This is the fourth year in a row OneCause has been recognized by the Indiana Chamber as an outstanding Best Place to Work and the first time being named a Top Workplace by the Indianapolis Star.

Comprehensive employee surveys and a company culture review of policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics are the main drivers in determining which companies are honored in the Indiana Chamber's Best Places to Work program. The Indianapolis Star Top Workplaces program solely uses employee feedback to determine its list of honorees, highlighting how important it is to maintain a supportive company culture centered on employee well-being.

"Building an exceptional company culture means creating an environment where people feel supported, where their contributions are meaningful, and their talents valued," said Steve Johns, OneCause CEO. "Companies are a reflection of their people — we need to embrace the wide range of experiences and viewpoints they bring and create a safe environment that fosters learning and innovation. We spend a lot of time listening to and acting on what our team needs, wants, and expects so we can maintain a people-first culture where they can flourish. It's an honor to be recognized by multiple programs for this ongoing effort."

In addition to the third-party surveys utilized to determine top workplace winners, OneCause regularly conducts internal employee engagement surveys. The leadership team reviews results to create programs or take positive action based on the feedback. During the pandemic, they assembled a Future of Work taskforce to address the rapidly changing needs of an increasingly distributed workforce.

"It's refreshing to work for a company where my voice matters," said Stefanie Zachary, senior consultant for enablement, learning and development at OneCause. "There isn't one small group deciding what our company culture looks like — we're all a part of deciding that. Seeing one of my ideas or a coworker's feedback being turned into a benefit, committee or community activity feels really good. That doesn't happen everywhere."

Some recently implemented initiatives based on employee ideas and feedback include:

Work-from-anywhere opportunities to provide improved work-life balance

Ongoing professional development and management training to boost skillsets and provide a clearer path for progression

An expanded set of company benefits, including a sabbatical for employees with 10 years of service, paid volunteer time off and paid parental leave

Employee feedback and suggestions will continue to be sought and analyzed as staff and workplace needs evolve. OneCause has grown its full-time team 79% since 2020 and plans on increasing hiring over the next year. To learn more about career opportunities at OneCause, please visit the Careers page.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use event and online fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 10,000 nonprofits raise more than $4 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

