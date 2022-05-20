FINN Partners elevates Jennifer Hawkins to NY Travel Practice Leader

Amid Major Growth, Appointment Underscores FINN Travel Practice Transformation as a Modern, Integrated Powerhouse Designed to Serve the Full Spectrum of Client Needs

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm FINN Partners announced today that it has appointed Jennifer Hawkins as New York Travel Practice Leader and Managing Partner, responsible for leading FINN's 60-person team of integrated marketing and travel communications pros across the continental U.S. Hawkins joined FINN as Managing Partner, Luxury Travel, when her firm Hawkins International PR and affiliate agency Maverick Creative were acquired by the agency in November 2021.

Jennifer Hawkins named NY Travel Practice Leader, Managing Partner, FINN Partners (PRNewswire)

Building on FINN's legacy of travel leadership stewarding iconic tourism destinations such as I Love NY, Air France, Panama, Dubai and South Africa, Hawkins is charged with harnessing the full power of the agency's full-service capabilities, specialized expertise, and national and global footprint to serve clients across the spectrum of travel needs—from innovative start-ups, boutique hotels and multinational luxury resorts to lifestyle brands and large destinations.

Said Peter Finn, CEO and Founding Partner, FINN Partners, "As NY Travel Practice Leader, Jennifer brings decades of Travel expertise, along with a modern approach steeped in culture, creativity and integrated comms. Her remit is to mobilize FINN's teams, knowledge and resources to take our national Travel Practice to the next level."

Hawkins' appointment comes on the heels of tremendous momentum with an enviable client roster that includes Inspirato, Hong Kong Tourism, Montage International, Air Partner, Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida and Carillon Miami Wellness Resort and marks a wave of growth for FINN's U.S. Travel Practice. Noted Jennifer Hawkins, "We're building on an incredible track record of success, along with a modern, nimble and culturally connected lens on our client's business challenges. Our integrated offering and specialized expertise are second to none. We have fluent and diverse offices and teams across North America, including New York, Los Angeles, South Florida, Chicago, Philadelphia, Texas and Montreal. And we are able to tap into FINN's expansive global network of practitioners at the top of their game, with incredible expertise in sports, museums, spirits, luxury lifestyle products and more. My ambition is for FINN to be the go-to travel communications agency for clients across the country and around the world, and I have no doubt we'll achieve it."

FINN Managing Partner and Global Travel Practice Leader Debbie Flynn added, "Jennifer's leadership will play a critical role in the growth and development of our shared luxury expertise and global media contacts. As travel continues to regain traction and approach 2019 levels over the next year or so, we are in the perfect position with our global travel media reach and deep expertise in other sectors, particularly sustainability, to elevate current and future clients' tourism recovery campaigns."

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has grown from about $24 million in fees to almost $170 million in fees over ten years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,200 professionals across 27 offices, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. FINN Partners clients are also supported through longstanding partner agencies and its membership in the PROI network of leading agencies around the world. Headquartered in New York, FINN has offices in: Atlanta, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Guam, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Vancouver and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

Contact:

Celia Jones

FINN Partners, Global Director of Marketing Communications

celia.jones@finnpartners.com

773.885.9781

FINN Partners (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FINN Partners