Encentive has been launched on Arbitrum

SINGAPORE, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encentive.io, a protocol which enables developers to build their own decentralized exchange (DEX) and offer comprehensive DeFi functionality, has announced that it has launched on Arbitrum, a leading Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution developed by Offchain Labs. Developers building on Arbitrum will be able to set up their own DEX and offer DeFi services such as staking pools, air drops, lending and yield products using the shared liquidity system that Encentive provides.

About Arbitrum:

Arbitrum is a leading Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution developed by Offchain Labs. An Optimistic Rollup, Arbitrum provides ultra-fast, low-cost transactions with security derived from Ethereum. Launched in August 2021, the Arbitrum One mainnet beta now has $4B+ TVL and 300+ DeFi and NFT projects live in the ecosystem. Arbitrum One is fully EVM-compatible to the bytecode level. With the upcoming Nitro upgrade and the release of AnyTrust Chain, Arbitrum will further reduce costs and optimize performance.

About Encentive:

Encentive is the Web3 OS. Encentive host network, application and business layers enable one-click deployment of Web3 applications including DeFi,NFT,GameFi and more. Encentive also creates the world's first Fiat-DeFi payment system while open to third-party integrations of cross-chain bridge,derivatives and more.

Encentive provides an all-in-one multi-chain experience for customers and reduces the entry barrier of Web3 ecosystem for businesses. Our vision is to provide Web3 services to billions of Web3 users.

